Sir Jim Ratcliffe steps in as feud between Jadon Sancho and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag shows no signs of a compromise: Reports

New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly planning to ship out Jadon Sancho in January.

Sancho has not been in the first-team fold since a public feud with his manager Erik ten Hag following the Premier League defeat to Arsenal. Ten Hag had said that Sancho missed the game due to his poor attitude in training.

However, the Englishman refuted that in a now-deleted tweet and claimed to be a scapegoat. That obviously didn't enthuse the manager and the club hierarchy, and the player was suspended from the first-team fold pending an apology.

Sancho, though, is yet to budge from his stance, so with an apology not forthcoming, his future at the club is in doubt. As per the Mirror, Ratcliffe has drawn up a list of underperforming players - which includes Sancho - to be moved on when the transfer window reopens in January.

Ratcliffe's Ineos group has agreed a £3.1 billion deal for a minority stake of United. He's expected to assume formal control of the club, especially its footballing operations shortly.

How has Jadon Sancho fared for Manchester United?

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho has been frozen from the first-team fold.

Jadon Sancho has had an immensely underwhelming stint at Manchester United since arriving from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 in a deal worth £73 million.

In 82 games across competitions, he has bagged only 12 goals and six assists. In his first season at Old Trafford, Sancho had five goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions.

In his next season at the club - first under Ten Hag - the 23-year-old made 41 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and three assists. This season, he has appeared just three times - all in the league - but has produced no goal contribution.

The Englishman has't started a game at Old Trafford this campaign, garnering just 76 minutes of game time. His last outing was a 30-minute cameo in United's come-from-behind 3-2 Premier League home win over Nottingham Forest in August.