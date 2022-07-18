Southampton put £40 million price tag on player targetted by Arsenal and Manchester United - Reports

Southampton have slapped a £40 million price tag (according to The Sun via Just Arsenal) on Kyle Walker-Peters amidst interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The former Tottenham Hotspur right-back shone under Ralph Hassenhuttle at St. Mary's last season. He's now being tracked by two Premier League giants for a potential transfer.

After a short and successful loan spell with the Saints in the first half of 2020, the English defender joined Southampton from Spurs for £12 million. The 25-year-old has since gone on to establish himself as a key player at the club, making 82 appearances across competitions.

Walker-Peters has also scored twice and assisted seven goals, proving his prowess while marauding forward with the ball. He's a modern-day defender who's not shy to run with the ball in the opposition half.

Why Walker-Peters could be a good signing for Arsenal

Walker-Peters, 25, could be the perfect cover for Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japanese defender is the Gunners' starting right-back, but his injury caused manager Mikel Arteta some trouble last season.

Arsenal @Arsenal Welcome to The Arsenal, Takehiro Tomiyasu Welcome to The Arsenal, Takehiro Tomiyasu 🇯🇵 https://t.co/trL4Wq7zXW

Tomiyasu played 22 games for the Gunners last season and had Cedric and Ben White filling in for him at right-back. With European games back on the plate for this season, Arteta will need strength in depth, making Walker-Peters a potentially brilliant signing for the Gunners.

There will also be the added incentive to bring in a Spurs reject for the Gunners and have him shine at the Emirates.

Walker-Peters might be a necessary signing for Manchester United

While Arsenal might need Walker-Peters as a backup option, Manchester United will look to the Englishman as their starting right-back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot were given plenty of chances last season to prove their worth at Old Trafford. However, with both players failing to prove their pedigree, new manaer Erik ten Hag might be looking at a new face.

They will want a player who is both good while running with the ball and also adept in making tackles. The former Spurs man fits the bill for Manchester United

