Spanish club enter negotiations to sign forgotten Liverpool man - Reports

La Liga's Alaves are ready to enter negotiations for Liverpool defender Anderson Arroyo over a possible loan.

Spanish outlet El Correo (via Tribal Football) claim the Babazorros are confident they can persuade the youngster to move to Basque Country next season. The side ply their trade in the second division of Spanish football and are expected to face stern competition from Elche, who are in the top flight for the player.

Arroyo joined the Reds in January 2018 but hasn't made a single appearance for the club yet. He has only seen loan spells in Belgium, the Czech Republic and Spain.

He has played for Mallorca B and Salamanca before joining Mirandes in the Segunda Division for the 2021-22 season. There, the defender made 42 appearances across competitions.

Elche are also interested him, and the Reds would prefer for the Colombian to be playing in the top flight next season.



Source: @ElCorreo_com

His impressive displays have attracted potential suitors this summer, and another move to the Iberian peninsula could be on the cards.

However, Arroyo hasn't given up on his dream of playing for Liverpool one day. He's yet to obtain a work permit but hopes to become a first-team regular for the Anfield outfit. In an interview with Liverpool.com, he said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Liverpool have always been attentive to me while out on loan. I want to establish myself in European football, and hopefully, one day, stay at Liverpool."

The youngster played alongside Liverpool forward Luis Diaz in Colombia's U20 side in the 2017 Copa America.

Liverpool to begin pre-season soon

Liverpool begin their preparations for the 2022-23 season with a series of pre-season friendlies, starting from July 12 against arch-rivals Manchester United.

The Reds haven't seen much activity in terms of transfers, with Darwin Nunez being their only marquee signing thus far. The Uruguayan joined on a staggering £65 million deal from Benfica.

Who remembers Xherdan Shaqiri’s unbelievable bicycle kick against United in preseason back in 2018? Not bad for a debut goal



Only a week until Liverpool play their first preseason friendly against Manchester United in Thailand.Who remembers Xherdan Shaqiri’s unbelievable bicycle kick against United in preseason back in 2018? Not bad for a debut goal Only a week until Liverpool play their first preseason friendly against Manchester United in Thailand.Who remembers Xherdan Shaqiri’s unbelievable bicycle kick against United in preseason back in 2018? Not bad for a debut goal 😍 https://t.co/HZuH4ceE5x

After seeing their quadruple push end in disappointing fashion, losing out on the Premier League and Champions League titles by the narrowest of margins, Jurgen Klopp's troops are aiming for another serious run on all fronts next season.

Liverpool begin their 2022-23 season in the Community Shield against Manchester City on July 30 and their Premier League campaign on August 6 against Fulham.

