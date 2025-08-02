SPL giants hold talks with Liverpool star Darwin Nunez over potential move: Reports

Liverpool hitman Darwin Nunez could reportedly be on his way out. The Uruguayan has been at Anfield since arriving from SL Benfica in the summer of 2022.Nunez, 26, has had an underwhelming three-season stint with the reigning Premier League champions. In 143 games across competitions, he has contributed 40 goals and 26 assists. That includes seven strikes and as many assists in 47 outings across competitions last season, starting 17.Despite being contracted to Anfield till 2028, Nunez has been the subject of interest of multiple clubs. As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, 2023-24 Saudi Pro League winners Al-Hilal have approached Nunez's entourage, and talks are expected between the two parties soon.Nunez is coming off a Premier League-winning campaign with the Reds, contributing five goals and three assists in 30 games, starting eight, as Arne Slot's side won their first league title in five years. That moved them level with arch-rivals Manchester United (20) for the joint most league titles in English top-flight history, with two of them coming in the Premier League era.What's next for Liverpool?Liverpool head coach Arne SlotLiverpool are in the midst of a mixed pre-season after a successful domestic season. Ahead of their Premier League title defence later this month, Arne Slot's side opened their pre-season with a 3-1 defeat to Preston North End in Deepdale on July 13.The Reds returned to winning ways with a 5-0 win over Stoke City at Liverpool Training Centre seven days later before commencing their friendly tour of Asia with a 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in Hong Kong on July 26.Slot's side then beat Yokohama F. Marinos 3-1 four days later, with new signing Florian Wirtz among the scorers to end their Asian tour. The Reds continue their pre-season at home when they take on Athletic Club in two friendlies on August 4.The reigning Premier League champions will open the season proper with an FA Community Shield clash with surprise FA Cup winners Crystal Palace six days later before starting their league title defence at home to Bournemouth on August 15.