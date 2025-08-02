  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • SPL giants hold talks with Liverpool star Darwin Nunez over potential move: Reports

SPL giants hold talks with Liverpool star Darwin Nunez over potential move: Reports

By Bhargav
Modified Aug 02, 2025 17:04 GMT
Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez could be on the move this summer.

Liverpool hitman Darwin Nunez could reportedly be on his way out. The Uruguayan has been at Anfield since arriving from SL Benfica in the summer of 2022.

Ad

Nunez, 26, has had an underwhelming three-season stint with the reigning Premier League champions. In 143 games across competitions, he has contributed 40 goals and 26 assists. That includes seven strikes and as many assists in 47 outings across competitions last season, starting 17.

Despite being contracted to Anfield till 2028, Nunez has been the subject of interest of multiple clubs. As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, 2023-24 Saudi Pro League winners Al-Hilal have approached Nunez's entourage, and talks are expected between the two parties soon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Nunez is coming off a Premier League-winning campaign with the Reds, contributing five goals and three assists in 30 games, starting eight, as Arne Slot's side won their first league title in five years.

That moved them level with arch-rivals Manchester United (20) for the joint most league titles in English top-flight history, with two of them coming in the Premier League era.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot

Liverpool are in the midst of a mixed pre-season after a successful domestic season. Ahead of their Premier League title defence later this month, Arne Slot's side opened their pre-season with a 3-1 defeat to Preston North End in Deepdale on July 13.

Ad

The Reds returned to winning ways with a 5-0 win over Stoke City at Liverpool Training Centre seven days later before commencing their friendly tour of Asia with a 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in Hong Kong on July 26.

Slot's side then beat Yokohama F. Marinos 3-1 four days later, with new signing Florian Wirtz among the scorers to end their Asian tour. The Reds continue their pre-season at home when they take on Athletic Club in two friendlies on August 4.

The reigning Premier League champions will open the season proper with an FA Community Shield clash with surprise FA Cup winners Crystal Palace six days later before starting their league title defence at home to Bournemouth on August 15.

About the author
Bhargav

Bhargav

Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.

Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.

Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications