"Top of Arsenal's list" - Fabrizio Romano says there is 'huge opportunity' for 25-year-old star to join Mikel Arteta's side

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is reportedly at the top of Arsenal's list of transfer targets in the closing days of the ongoing transfer window, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Tielemans, who is in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, has been heavily linked with a move away this summer. The 25-year-old Belgian has been on the radar of the Gunners for quite a while due to his contract situation.

Since arriving from Monaco for £32 million in the summer of 2019, he has the Foxes win two trophies, including their first FA Cup in the 2020-21 season. Overall, he has registered 24 goals and as many assists in 163 appearances across competitions for the Foxes.

Speaking in an interview with WettFreunde, Romano shed light on the ongoing transfer saga involving Tielemans. He said:

"There was contact between Arsenal and Leicester to understand the situation. That was two weeks ago, mid-August I would say, and at that point Arsenal's response was that they did not intend to pay the money Leicester was asking for a player whose contract expires in a few months."

He continued:

"They could sign him for next season on a free transfer in four months. That's why they have no intention of paying £35-40 million for Tielemans. Let's wait and see what Leicester will do. After selling Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, they made a big profit. So they have to decide what to do with the Youri Tielemans price tag."

Romano added:

"At the moment, there are no direct negotiations with an official offer. But I can confirm the player has always been at the top of Arsenal's list, and therefore, I would definitely keep him on their list of potential players because there is a huge opportunity."

The Gunners, who are atop the Premier League standings after four games, have made five additions to their squad this summer. They have signed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos for a combined sum of around £120 million.

Arsenal will next lock horns with Aston Villa at home on Wednesday (August 31), hoping to continue their perfect start to their league campaign.

Arsenal eyeing Mykhaylo Mudryk move

Speaking to WettFreunde, Fabrizio Romano said that the Gunners are monitoring the situation of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk before the close of the summer transfer window. He said:

"One of the names I wanted to mention is Mudryk from Shakthar. He's one of the most interesting wingers in the market that many clubs are keen on signing on him. And now could be an opportunity, so let's see what Arsenal decide to do."

Mudryk, 21, has registered two goals and 10 assists in 28 appearances across competitions for the Ukrainian outfit.

