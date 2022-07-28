Tottenham consider selling player Antonio Conte likes - Reports

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are open to parting ways with centre-back Japhet Tanganga this summer, as per The Athletic. Manager Antonio Conte likes Tanganga, whose contract expires in 2025, but that's unlikely to keep him at the club.

Having signed six players this summer, Spurs have turned their attention to selling players surplus to requirements. Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon have been dropped from their pre-season campaign, with the club trying to find suitors for them. Another such player is Tanganga.

As per The Athletic, Tanganga has attracted interest from Serie A winners AC Milan, and a transfer could take place this summer. Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici flew to Milan last week, confirming that the clubs were in talks over the 23-year-old defender.

However, the Englishman is more of an option than a priority for the Rossoneri. The move could hinge on whether Milan are able to sign Evan Ndicka from Eintracht Frankfurt, a key target for the Rossoneri.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Tanganga, one of the names now discussed between the two clubs - in touch for potential opportunies in the next weeks. Tottenham director Fabio Paratici met with AC Milan board today in Milano. Negotiations ongoing for Japhet Tanganga deal.Tanganga, one of the names now discussed between the two clubs - in touch for potential opportunies in the next weeks. @SkySport Tottenham director Fabio Paratici met with AC Milan board today in Milano. Negotiations ongoing for Japhet Tanganga deal. 🚨⚪️ #THFCTanganga, one of the names now discussed between the two clubs - in touch for potential opportunies in the next weeks. @SkySport https://t.co/US7N6hyRiR

Milan are believed to be interested in a loan deal with an option to buy for Tanganga. However, the Lilywhites are looking to sell the player for €20 million, an amount the Rossoneri are unwilling to match.

Tanganga, who graduated from Spurs' academy, has played 43 games for them across competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur remain unbeaten in pre-season

Antonio Conte’s men finished above Arsenal in the Premier League last season, clinching fourth spot on the final matchday. This year, they'll look for a more comfortable ride and will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Going by their pre-season form, they could make an encouraging start in the English top flight this season, which starts on August 6. Conte’s side are unbeaten in pre-season, winning two (K-League XI and Rangers) and drawing the other (Sevilla).

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



He's one of our own... Two hundred and fourty-eight goals across all competitions for the Club 🤯He's one of our own... Two hundred and fourty-eight goals across all competitions for the Club 🤯🎶 He's one of our own... https://t.co/itKY7Rbbvw

The win over K-League XI on July 13 has been their best pre-season display so far this summer. Spurs cruised to a 6-3 win at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son bagging braces.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far