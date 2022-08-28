UEFA Champions League club's manager threatens to walk out if they sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports 

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has threatened to leave should the club sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer, according to The Times.

Ronaldo has wanted a move away from Old Trafford all summer long to compete in the UEFA Champions League. Many clubs have shied away from signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, Ronaldo's first professional club Sporting CP are interested in re-signing the forward.

According to the aforementioned source, though, Sporting manager Ruben Amorim is not happy with the club's interest to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back. The Portuguese tactician has threatened to leave should the club sign the United forward.

According to the People's Person, Amorim is not happy with the Sporting board for allowing Matheus Nunes to leave for Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, though, perceives Amorim's stance as 'laughable'. His former team are on a two-match losing run in the Primeira Liga, having recently lost 2-0 to GD Chaves.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict @TimesSport] 🗞 Sporting manager Rúben Amorim has intimidated that he might walk out on his contract were Ronaldo signed. Ronaldo is understood to find his posturing laughable. [ @DuncanCastles 🗞 Sporting manager Rúben Amorim has intimidated that he might walk out on his contract were Ronaldo signed. Ronaldo is understood to find his posturing laughable. [@DuncanCastles, @TimesSport]

Earlier this month, Amorim was asked about the possibility of signing Ronaldo from United. The Portuguese tactician refused to comment on 'possibilities that do not exist'. He said (via The People's Person):

“He is a Manchester United player, and I will not be commenting on possibilities that do not exist.”

Sporting will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season. They have been drawn alongside Tottenham Hotspur, Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympique Marseille in Group D.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to open his account this season

New United manager Erik ten Hag once again named Ronaldo on the bench for their visit to Southampton. That marked the third time in four Premier League games the Portuguese wasn't in the starting XI.

Ten Hag introduced Ronaldo as a second-half substitute with 22 minutes remaining. The Portuguese forward, though, failed to make an impact on proceedings. Ronaldo tried to make a few runs with the ball but was was easily dealt with by the Southampton defence. He remains without a goal this season.

United secured a narrow 1-0 win over the Saints to continue their winning ways. A solitary goal from Bruno Fernandes after 55 minutes was enough to secure all three points and move the Red Devils up to seventh in the standings. Two matchdays earlier, they were languishing at the foot of the points table before beating Liverpool 2-1 at home last weekend.

There are just three days remaining before the summer transfer window slams shut. Time is running out for Cristiano Ronaldo to secure a move away from Old Trafford. It's clear the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward is well behind the pecking order under Ten Hag.

United travel to Leicester City on Thursday (September 1) night before welcoming Arsenal to Old Trafford three days later.

