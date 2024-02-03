Wayne Rooney eyeing surprise return to management after disastrous Birmingham City spell - Reports

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney could soon be back in management following a shortlived stint at Championship side Birmingham City.

The 38-year-old was in charge of Birmingham for only 83 days, winning two of 15 games across competitions, before facing the sack. However, the former striker is looking to test his managerial skills in Saudi Arabia, as per a friend, who told The Sun (as per The Daily Mail):

"Wayne realises he still has a lot to prove, but he believes he has what it takes to be a manager and would love the chance to manage a team in Saudi Arabia.

"He loved his time managing in America and thinks he could transfer a lot of those skills to the Arabian league."

Rooney first delved into management at Derby County before trying his luck in the MLS with DC United, where he won 14 of his 53 games before returning to England with Birmingham.

If he moves to the Kingdom, Rooney would join his compatriot Steven Gerrard, who's in charge of Al Ettifaq. However, the Liverpool legend has had a forgettable first six months, going winless in his last three and also seeing the departure of his former Reds teammate Jordan Henderson to Ajax last month.

What did Birmingham City CEO say after parting ways with Wayne Rooney?

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney had a troubled stint at Birmingham, opening his stint with three defeats and four in the first five before beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at home.

That followed another winless run spanning four games - two defeats - before the Tom Brady-owned side won 1-0 at Cardiff. That would be Rooney's last win, as he would go five games winless, losing thrice.

The 3-0 defeat at Leeds United on New Year's Day proved to be the last straw that broke the camel's back. Explaining the decision to dismiss the former striker, Birmingham CEO Garry Cook said the following day (as per club website):

“We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s. Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned, and we have decided to move in a different direction. The search for a successor begins with immediate effect, and we will update supporters when we have further news."

Wayne Rooney's next destination remains unclear at this point. As per GOAL, he was seen holidaying in Dubai with his wife, Coleen.

