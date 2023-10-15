Wayne Rooney plotting move to sign ex-Manchester United star at new club Birmingham - Reports

New Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney is reportedly planning to sign former Manchester United goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Rooney, Manchester United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals, left MLS side DC United last week to take over from John Eustace at Birmingham. The Blues are sixth in the Championship with 18 points from 11 games and hope to make the playoffs.

Wayne Rooney is looking to bring in an eventual replacement for veteran goalkeeper John Ruddy. As per the Sun (via Football 365), the Shelby Companies Limited-owned side have set their eyes on Butland.

The 30-year-old Butland, who started his career at Birmingham, joined Manchester United on loan in January this year. However, he left Erik ten Hag's side in the summer - having not made a first-team appearance - to join Scottish giants Rangers.

Butland has been in good form this season - keeping five clean sheets in eight games across competitions. However, the recent sacking of Rangers manager Michael Beale has plunged Butland's future into uncertainty.

Having signed the goalkeeper on a four-year deal, Rangers might be reluctant to part ways with the nine-times capped England international in January. Nevertheless, Birmingham are expected to test their resolve when the transfer window reopens in January.

What did Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney say after arriving as Birmingham manager?

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is back in English football after a short time at MLS side DC United. Having only joined them last summer, Rooney is back for his second managerial stint in England, after managing Derby County.

The United legend said that he overlooked an offer from Saudi Arabia to take over at Birmingham City. Rooney said that his career plans matched with Birmingham's, making the decision to join them an 'easy' one, telling ESPN:

"For me, I felt my development, my pathway, was a different way. I think for myself, firstly to get back into English football is great. It's what I've wanted to do.

"I've had opportunities over the last four to six weeks at other clubs as well, but since speaking to Birmingham, it was a really easy decision. I want to be successful; it's clear this club wants to be successful; and everything we spoke about was very similar."

Rooney's first game as Birmingham boss will be a trip to Middlesbrough in the Championship on October 21. The Blues have lost their last three away league games.