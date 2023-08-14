West Ham United eye surprise move for midfielder dubbed the next Luka Modric - Reports

According to Daily Mail, West Ham United are looking to make a move for Croatian midfielder Lovro Majer, who has previously been termed the new Luka Modric.

The Hammers are eyeing the 25-year-old as a replacement for Lucas Paqueta, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City. Majer plays for Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes. He has made 79 appearances for them across competitions, bagging nine goals and 16 assists.

The central midfielder has attacking qualities and could turn out to be a worthy replacement for Paqueta due to his creativity. Majer is contracted with Rennes till the end of the 2026-27 season, and according to Transfermarkt, he has a market value of €20 million.

West Ham are set to lose a few of their biggest stars this summer. After Declan Rice was sold, Paqueta could also be on his way out, The London club, though, are working on bringing replacements, as apart from Majer, they're also interested in James Ward-Prowse.

What David Moyes said about West Ham United's goalkeeper choice

Lukasz Fabianski has been West Ham United's No. 1 in recent years. Alphonse Areola has often been the second choice between the sticks, and his appearances have mostly been limited to cup games.

Areola, though, started at goal in the Hammers' season opener against Bournemouth, which ended in a 1-1 draw. While it seems like Areola could become the No. 1, Moyes sent a cautious message to the ex-PSG star (via West Ham's website):

“Lukasz Fabianski has been sensational for us in the time I’ve been here. The way he goes about his job is tremendous, and everything he does is very, very good.

"But the decision, on this occasion, was to give Alphonse the chance to stake a claim to the No. 1. If you don’t play well, then you’ve got somebody else breathing down your neck.”

West Ham United return to action on August 20 when they host Chelsea in the Premier League. Areola is expected to once again start between the sticks.