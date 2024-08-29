Why Barcelona failed to sign Liverpool star Stefan Bajcetic? Report provides update

Barcelona reportedly failed to snap up Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic because they couldn't assure him that they would register him to play in La Liga. The 19-year-old has struggled for opportunities at Anfield since his first team debut in the 2022-23 season.

Since then, the Spanish teenager has struck just once in 22 games across competitions, with that lone goal coming in 11 appearances in the Premier League that season. Last season, Bajcetic appeared just three times across competitions, making no goal contribution.

With his Anfield contract running till 2027, Bajcetic was linked with a loan move to Barca to gain some valuable first-team experience. However, as per ESPN (via TBR), the Blaugrana could provide no assurances that he would be registered in La Liga, owing to their well-documented financial woes.

New signing Dani Olmo missed the first two league games due to a delay in his registration, which only happened after Ilkay Gundogan returned to Manchester City.

Salzburg capitalised on the opportunity and have struck up a loan deal with the Anfield club for Bajcetic, who will reunite with former Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

Injuries have hampered his development at Anfield, where he transitioned from defence to midfield under former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, Bajtecic is coming off a healthy pre-season.

What's next for Liverpool and Barcelona?

Both Liverpool and Barcelona have had impressive starts to the season. The Reds commenced their Arne Slot era with a 2-0 win at newly promoted Ipswich Town in their Premier League opener.

Second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah handed last season's Championship runners-up their first home defeat in nearly a year. In their next outing, the Reds repeated the scoreline, this time at home against Brentford.

After Luis Diaz's first-half opener, Salah struck for the second game running to make it consecutive league wins and a victory on his home debut for new boss Slot. Liverpool next travel to Manchester United in the league on Sunday (September 1), having drawn 2-2 in their last trip to Old Trafford in April.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have also had a new boss over the summer, with former Bayern Munich tactician Hansi Flick replacing the legendary Xavier Hernandez. The Blagurana won 2-1 at Valencia in their La Liga opener, with a Robert Lewandowski brace.

Barcelona won 2-1 again, this time at home to Athletic Club, with Lewandowski scoring again, before winning 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano last weekend. They next take on Real Valladolid at home in the league on Saturday (August 31).

