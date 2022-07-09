World Cup stadiums set to be alcohol free in Qatar - Reports

The stadiums at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will not serve alcohol, according to Reuters. Beer will, therefore, be unavailable inside the stands but will be available for fans outside the stadium before and after some games.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the first to be hosted by a Muslim nation, which has very strict regulations about alcohol. Unlike other Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar is not a completely dry state. However, consumption of alcohol is prohibited in public places.

During the tournament, designated areas will be made available for fans to have beer at specific times. The FIFA fan zone in Al Bidda park in the capital city of Doha will be one of them. A part of the Doha Golf Club will also be made available for offering alcohol to fans.

A source confirmed the same to Reuters and said:

"At stadiums, the plans are still being finalised, but the current discussion is to allow fans to have beer upon arrival and when leaving stadium, but beer won't be served during the match or inside the stadium bowl."

The source added:

"Unlike previous World Cup fan zones, beer won't be served all day long, but at restricted times."

According to the aforementioned source, fans are also not permitted to bring alcohol into Qatar from their homeland or from the airport's duty-free shops. However, they can buy alcohol from certified hotels and clubs for a price of $18 per pint.

A spokesman from the FIFA World Cup organisers said (via Reuters):

"Alcohol is already available in designated areas in Qatar, such as hotels and bars, and this will not change in 2022. With the aim of catering to visiting fans in 2022, alcohol will be available in additional designated areas during the tournament."

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar begins on 21 November

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the first to be played over the winter. The tournament is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.

The opening game of the tournament will be played between the Netherlands and Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium. Hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador to complete the other group game on day one.

