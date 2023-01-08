According to L'Equipe, Zinedine Zidane turned down the chance to take charge of Brazil, USA and Portugal after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month.

Zidane has not taken up a managerial job since stepping down as the Real Madrid manager for the second time in the summer of 2021. Former Brazil coach Tite, meanwhile, stepped down after the Selecao were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

The USA are also looking for a candidate to replace Gregg Berhalter. Portugal manager Fernando Santos also stepped down after the tournament in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. were eliminated in the last eight after a 1-0 defeat to Morocco.

While Portugal have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, the 2016 European champions considered Zidane as a potential candidate.

Given the French legend's excellent relationship with Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo, it could have been a great prospect to see the duo working together again. Zinedine Zidane, though, turned down the opportunity. What the 1998 World Cup winner does next remains under speculation.

Didier Deschamps extends France contract amid Zinedine Zidane rumours

Argentina vs France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Zinedine Zidane was linked with the France national team job after France's defeat in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Didier Deschamps, who led the team to glory in 2018, will remain in charge for the foreseeable future.

Deschamps' contract was recently renewed. The France coach assessed his team's performance against Argentina in the World Cup final and recently said (via RMC Sport):

"We didn't exist for a good hour. Already there is the quality of the opponent. We were not surprised. On our side, on the starting team, there were four or five players who were less physically well."

Deschamps added:

“There is also an emotional side, underlined Deschamps. It was the first final for some, it is particular. Afterwards we came back from nowhere. We jostled them. There was no match. In fact, there were at least five players in the starting XI who were not up to par for such a match and against such an opponent."

France lost to Argentina on penalties in the final after a pulsating 3-3 draw in extra time.

