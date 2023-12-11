Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to return to AC Milan in new role, appointment could also affect Liverpool: Reports

Former AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly set to return to the club in a non-playing capacity, a role that could potentially impact Liverpool.

Ibrahimovic, one of the most lethal strikers of his generation, called time on his illustrious career this summer. Having scored 511 goals in club football - with 56 of them coming for his last club - Milan.

As per the Financial Times (as per Sport Bible), Ibrahimovic is set to return to the Rossoneri as an adviser to their US owners, Redbird, an American private equity firm.

The Swede will work closely with RedBird founder Gerry Cardinale and provide advice on the investment firm’s portfolio of assets across sports, media and entertainment and also scout for new opportunities. So, how's that going to impact the Reds?

Of course, it would. That's because RedBird, who manage assets worth around $10 billion, have stakes in Fenway Sports Group, who own Liverpool. RedBird have had association with world-class athletes and rappers, including NBA legend LeBron James and rapper Drape.

Explaining his decision to join RedBird, Ibra explained (as per the aforementioned source):

“RedBird has partnered with some of the greatest athletes, teams and business figures in the world to create businesses with meaning and impact. I look forward to contributing to their investing activities across their sports, media and entertainment properties.”

The RedBird CEO explained their association with Ibra:

“What makes a winner of Zlatan’s calibre is not just physical talent, but also high intellect and an entrepreneurial spirit. At RedBird, we have developed partnerships with a very select group of high-performing world-class athletes and artists who are able to thrive in the RedBird ecosystem.”

How did former AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic fare against Liverpool?

Former AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had a storied playing career, scoring goals galore against the top clubs in the biggest of competitions. His scoring record for club and country - 573 in 988 games across competitions (as per Sky Sports) - is testament to that.

So, how did the 42-year-old former AC Milan striker fare against current Premier League leaders Liverpool? For all his prolific scoring prowess, Ibra managed only one goal against the Reds in seven games across competitions.

That lone strike came in a 1-1 home draw for Manchester United in the Premier League in the 2016-17 season. Interestingly, Ibra never beat the Reds, including twice with United.