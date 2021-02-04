Reports: Manchester United looking to snap up Max Aarons from Norwich City

According to ESPN, Manchester United are weighing a move for Norwich City’s right-back Max Aarons.

The reports claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bring in Max Aarons to challenge and improve the performances of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Manchester United head coach is aiming to recreate the success achieved from the signing of Alex Telles in the summer, which has greatly improved Luke Shaw’s performance, ranking him amongst the best defensive creators this season.

While Wan-Bissaka is one of the best full-backs defensively in the world, his attacking contributions leave a lot to be desired.

In the 9-0 mauling of Southampton last time out, the former Crystal Palace man opened the scoring, before finishing the game with two assists to his name.

However, he has not proven to be reliable going forward, with just six assists under his belt in about 70 games since his move to Manchester United.

Manchester United looking to snap up Norwich City's Max Aarons

Max Aarons during Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is undeniably Manchester United’s first-choice right-back option, however, reports claim the Red Devils are plotting a move for Norwich City star Max Aarons.

The 21-year-old Englishman has been in superb form this season, helping the Canaries to the summit of the English Championship.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes snapping up the Norwich City man could provide the needed competition that could propel Wan-Bissaka to up his game.

Aarons is currently worth around £20 million, and is contracted to Norwich City for the next three years.

#mufc are exploring the possibility of signing another right-back in the hope it might do for Wan-Bissaka what the signing of Telles has done for Shaw. Max Aarons, currently at Norwich City, is one of the names in the frame ahead of the summer [@ESPNFC] pic.twitter.com/nh3j6hxpWY — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 3, 2021

While his addition would provide competition at right-back, he would also offer the required squad depth needed in a 38-game race for the Premier League title.

According to Forbes, Norwich City's Max Aarons is not the only right-back linked to Manchester United, as former Tottenham star Kieran Trippier has also been linked with a move to the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old Englishman is not expected to slot into the Red Devils' starting side, but provide experience and competition direly needed in the right back position. He could prove to be the perfect mentor for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has lacked one since his move to Old Trafford.