Rumours: Pep Guardiola looking to sign unsettled Barcelona star

The manager wants to recruit and improve the current Manchester City team

by Rohit Viswanathan Rumours 23 Feb 2017, 17:46 IST

Rafinha might be on the move

What’s the story?

Pep Guardiola has turned his attentions to Spain in order to strengthen his squad. According to Don balon the manager is in talks with Rafinha in order to try and sign him this summer and help improve the average age of his current side.

The Brazilan who is the brother of Thiago Alcantara has not featured much this season and is limited to a role on the bench. The reports suggest that Luis Enrique is failing to get the best out of the player and Guardiola is ready to try his hand in helping him realize his potential.

The midfielder is still only 22 and is already a Brazilian international. He could be a great addition to the Manchester City side considering his ability to play in various positions for the Catalans.

In case you didn’t know...

Rafinha Alcantara decided to play for Brazil despite being eligible for Spain. His brother Thiago who plies his trade for Bayern Munich did the opposite and represents Spain. He got his first cap in 2015 and is now a part of the regular setup

The heart of the matter

Rafinha has been at Barcelona since 2011 but went on loan to Celta Vigo for one season. he ahs been in and out of the side in the last two years but has never been able to cement a first team spot.

Now already 24, there is even more competition for places with Dennis Suarez, Andre Gomes, Ivan Rakitic and many others ahead in the pecking order. The player doesn’t seem too pleased at the prospect of warming the bench for most of the time.

Luis Enrique is also said to leave at the end of the summer which makes the probability of him staying at the club even smaller. Guardiola would love to have Rafinha in his team he is already well versed in Barcelona’s philosophy which will make it easier for him to adapt to Pep’s style at Barcelona.

What’s next?

Manchester City will have to table a bid for him in the summer but they might not have to shell out too much given he is not a first-team player at Barcelona currently.

Sportskeeda’s take

Rafinha has until the end of the season to decide on his future. The Brazilian will definitely be thinking of trying to get regular game time and that is something he will not be assured of at Barcelona.

A move to England will be exactly what he needs to rejuvenate his career.