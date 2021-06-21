RUS vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 21st, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another group match this week as Denmark lock horns with Russia in Group C at the Parken Stadium on Monday. Both teams have a chance of qualifying for the knock-outs and will have to work hard in this game.

Denmark have endured a difficult start to their Euro 2020 campaign and have lost their first two games of the competition. The Danes gave Belgium a run for their money last week and will need a massive victory in this fixture.

Russia, on the other hand, suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of Belgium last week but bounced back admirably with a 1-0 victory against Finland. The Russians are well-placed to make it to the next round and will need to take something away from this game.

Squads to choose from

Russia (RUS)

Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin; Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov; Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Roman Yevgenyev, Maksim Mukhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin; Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny

Denmark (DEN)

Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard; Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass; Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind

Predicted Playing XIs

Russia (RUS)

Anton Shunin; Georgi Dzhikiya, Andrey Semenov, Igor Diveev; Daler Kuzyaev, Vyacheslav Karavev, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoev, Aleksandr Golovin; Aleksey Miranchuk, Artem Dzyuba

Denmark (DEN)

Kasper Schmeichel; Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer; Joakim Maehle, Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Mikkel Damsgaard, Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen

Match Details

Match: Russia (RUS) vs Denmark (DEN), UEFA Euro 2020 Group B match

Date: 22nd June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Russia (RUS) vs Denmark (DEN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Denmark have a formidable defensive unit and the likes of Simon Kjaer and Andreas Christensen will have to be at their best in this match. Daniel Wass plays in an advanced position for Denmark and is a good captaincy choice going into this game.

Artem Dzyuba is yet to hit his stride at Euro 2020 and will look to make his mark in the final third in this fixture. Aleksei Miranchuk and Aleksandr Golovin are Russia's primary creative forces and are must-haves going into this game.

Yussuf Poulsen can be lethal on his day and Denmark will rely heavily on their forward to shoulder the goalscoring burden in this match. The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 tips the scale in favour of Russia ahead of this crucial encounter.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Kasper Schmeichel; Georgi Dzhikiya, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Daniel Wass (C); Roman Zobnin, Aleksandr Golovin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Yussuf Poulsen, Aleksei Miranchuk, Artem Dzyuba (VC)

Captain: Daniel Wass (DEN), Vice-Captain: Artem Dzyuba (RUS)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Kasper Schmeichel; Georgi Dzhikiya, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass; Roman Zobnin, Aleksandr Golovin (VC), Daler Kuzyaev, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Martin Braithwaite, Aleksei Miranchuk, Artem Dzyuba (C)

Captain: Artem Dzyuba (RUS), Vice-Captain: Aleksandr Golovin (RUS)

