World Cup 2018: 10 players who can finish as the top scorers 

Ten players that can take home the World Cup Golden Boot award

José Quintero
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 13:29 IST
1.34K

Poland v Chile - International Friendly
Poland v Chile - International Friendly

There are a lot of goalscorers we are going to watch in the World Cup Russia 2018, all of them play in Europe at the highest stage and now they are ready to lead their countries to the trophy as well as the Golden Boot award will be a remarkable accomplishment for any footballer.

James Rodríguez is the most recent World Cup Golden Boot winner with six goals in 2014 to help Colombia to reach its first Quarter-finals appearance in a World Cup. Being the top scorer also means a transfer to a world-class team as Rodíguez secured a spot with Real Madrid after scoring the goal of the tournament against Uruguay in the Round of 16.

The all-time goalscoring leader is the German Miroslav Klose with 16, while the Frenchman Just Fontaine holds the record as the top goalscorer a single World Cup with 13 goals.

The difference between a good goalscorer and a great goalscorer is that the second one tries to aid the team to win championships and not only focuses on the spotlight.

Many strikers make scoring look easy but it is harder than most people think, so here we have the list of the players who can finish as the top scorers in Russia 2018:

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal v Algeria - International Friendly
The Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo smiles in the international friendly match between Portugal and Algeria, on June 7, at Estadio da Luz.

The all-time goalscorer leader in UEFA Champions League history is ready to conquer the world with Portugal after winning the Euro 2016. But he also is a strong candidate to end up as the top scorer in Russia. 

Ronaldo netted 44 times in 44 matches this season, including 15 in the UEFA Champions League to secure his seventh straight season scoring 40 o more goals.

Ronaldo has scored two international goals in 2018, in the 2-1 friendly win against Egypt on March 23. Russia will be the best opportunity he will have to prove he is one of the greatest players ever. He is a real candidate to finish as the goalscorer leader in the World Cup because he has the killer instinct to destroy every opponent.

He is also the all-time top scorer of Portugal with 81 goals in 150 caps since his international debut in 2003.


Cristiano, a 33-year-old player, will be Portugal's first option and he showed a great physical condition in Portugal's training session on Thursday at the Fisht Olympic Stadium.

The Real Madrid's star appears to be at his peak after showing his hamstring muscles in the training session heading the first match of Portugal against Spain on Friday 15th. Ronaldo seems he will not have any concern about his physicality in the World Cup after suffering numerous injuries in the past and missing the Euro final due to a grade 1 anterior cruciate ligament sprain in his left knee.

FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
