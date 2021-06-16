Euro 2020: Aleksei Miranchuk secures crucial victory for Russia against Finland

Russia bounced back from their 3-0 defeat at Euro 2020 against Belgium as Aleksei Miranchuk's wondrous strike in the first half secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Finland.

The visitors almost made the perfect start to the game as Joel Pohjanpalo, who scored against Denmark on Sunday, headed a great cross past Matvey Safonov in the Russian goal.

However, the Finnish striker was judged to be offside and the goal was ruled out after a VAR check. The hosts then began to dominate possession and started to put the Finland defence under continuous pressure.

Stanislav Cherchesov's men, though, failed to create any clear-cut goalscoring opportunities against a resolute Finnish defence for the majority of the first 45 minutes. Russia finally broke the deadlock just minutes before the half-time whistle courtesy of a wonderful strike from Aleksey Miranchuk into the far corner.

Finland tried to respond quickly at the start of the second half but Teemu Pukki was denied by a great tackle by Igor Diveev. The hosts dropped deep as the second half progressed and tried to hit the Finns on the counter-attack.

Rifat Zhemaletdinov had the best opportunity to double the lead for the hosts but dragged his shot wide of the far post. Russia will take on Denmark in a decisive Group B tie in Euro 2020 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Finland will face tournament favorites Belgium.

MATCH REPORT: Russia end six-game run without a EURO finals win (D2 L4)...#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 16, 2021

Aleksei Miranchuk scores a crucial goal to grant Russia a lifeline at Euro 2020

Aleksei Miranchuk's goal grants Russia a lifeline in the Euro 2020

Atalanta striker Aleksei Miranchuk scored a precious goal in stoppage time during the first half to secure a crucial three points for his side. The 25-year-old striker played a one-two with Artem Dzyuba on the edge of the six-yard box before skillfully guiding the ball into the top left corner.

Miranchuk's goal keeps Russia's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 alive. Stanislav Cherchesov's men will take on Denmark next Tuesday. A victory over the Reds and Whites might be enough for them to secure a berth in the next round of the competition.

⚽️ The man who crowned an intricate move with a fine curling finish...



🇷🇺 Aleksei Miranchuk = Star of the Match👏



🤔 Did you see that coming?@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/K16FqO7hO8 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 16, 2021

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Edited by Ritwik Kumar