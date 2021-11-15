Russia U21 vs Spain U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Russia U21 and Spain U21 will battle for three points in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Slovakia U21 on Friday.

Spain U21 ran riot in a 5-0 away victory over Malta U21 on the same day. Braga forward Abel Ruiz inspired the victory with a brace.

The game will be a direct clash for control of top spot in Group C. The visitors currently lead the way at the summit, having garnered maximum points from five matches. Russia U21 are three points behind them in second spot.

Russia U21 vs Spain U21 Head-to-Head

Spain have won six and drawn one of their last seven matches against Russia at this level.

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 4-1 home victory for the Iberians in September. Yeremi Pino and Fer Nino both scored braces in the victory.

The two sides are on fine runs, with the hosts currently on a four-game winning streak while Spain U21 have won five matches on the bounce.

Russia U21 form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Spai U21 form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Russia U21 vs Spain U21 Team News

Russia U21

Rutivan Rislov will miss the game through suspension.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Rutivan Rislov

Spain U21

Seasoned La Liga campaigners Hugo Guillamon, Nico Williams and Nico Gonzalez headline Spain's squad for the qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Russia U21 vs Spain U21 Predicted XI

Russia U21 Predicted XI (5-3-2): Maksim Berisko (GK); Danil Stepanov, Danila Prokhin, Alexander Silyanov, Ivan Kuzmichev, Daniil Khlusevich; Konstantin Maradishvili, Maksim Mukhin, Nail Umyarov; Hamid Agalarov, Edgar Sevikyan

Spain U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julen Agirrezabala (GK); Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Alejandro Frances, Victor Gomez; Unai Vencedor, Benat Turrientes, Rodri Sanchez; Nico Williams, Abel Ruiz, Fer Nino

Russia U21 vs Spain U21 Prediction

The high-stakes nature of the game means that both sides are likely to deploy caution in their play. They each have enough quality to get on the scoresheet, although Spain's superior quality installs them as slight favorites to emerge triumphant.

Russia will be buoyed by having home advantage and are capable of getting the win here but we are backing Spain to emerge triumphant with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Russia U21 1-2 Spain U21

Edited by Peter P