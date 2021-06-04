Russia vs Bulgaria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

In their final international friendly game before the upcoming Euro 2020, Russia play host to Bulgaria at the Lev Yashin Stadium on Saturday.

Russia played out a 1-1 draw with Poland on Tuesday, while Bulgaria were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovakia.

After successive wins over Malta and Slovenia back in March, Russia surged to the top of Group H in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

However, a 2-1 loss to Slovakia saw them drop behind Croatia on goal difference.

Following a two-month break, Stanislav Cherchesov's men returned to action on Tuesday when they played out a 1-1 draw with Poland.

Similarly, Bulgaria were held to a 1-1 draw against Slovakia at the Josko Arena in Austria on Tuesday.

Atanas Iliev gave Bulgaria the lead after just nine minutes, but FC Augsburg midfielder László Bénes restored parity 18 minutes later.

The visitors have now failed to win in each of their last six games, picking up three draws and three defeats.

Their last win came back in November 2020, when they claimed a 3-0 friendly victory over Gibraltar.

Russia vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head

Russia head into this game as the slightly better side in terms of the head-to-head record, claiming two wins from four meetings with Bulgaria.

The hosts have picked up one win, while one game has ended in a draw.

Russia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Bulgaria Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-D

Russia vs Bulgaria Team News

Russia

Russia will be boosted by the return of Denis Cheryshev and Mario Fernandes after the duo missed the game against Poland due to injuries. They are both reportedly back to full fitness and have trained with the squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Bulgaria

Bulgaria have named a 30-man squad for their two friendly fixtures. However, they will be without the services of Dimitar Kostadinov, Spas Delev, Anton Nedyalkov and Georgi Yomov due to injuries.

Injured: Dimitar Kostadinov, Spas Delev, Anton Nedyalkov, Georgi Yomov

Suspended: None

Russia vs Bulgaria Predicted XI

Russia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andrey Lunyov; Igor Diveyev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Roman Yevgenyev, Mario Fernandes; Daniil Fomin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Aleksandr Golovin; Denis Cheryshev, Aleksei Miranchuk, Anton Zabolotny

Bulgaria Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Nikolay Mihaylov; Vasil Bozhikov, Anton Nedyalkov, Kristian Dimitrov, Daniel Dimov; Ivaylo Chochev, Kristiyan Malinov, Yanis Karabelyov, Dominik Yankov; Bozhidar Kraev; Atanas Iliev

Russia vs Bulgaria Prediction

The two nations have named strong squads for their friendly games and we expect an entertaining contest between the sides.

Russia head into this game with a more experienced squad and we predict they will put that to good use and claim the win.

Prediction: Russia 2-1 Bulgaria

