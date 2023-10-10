Russia vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023 

Russia host Cameroon at the Dinamo Lev Yashin Stadium on Thursday (October 12) in a friendly.

The hosts have had mixed results recently as they continue their wait for their return to competitive action. Russia drew 1-1 against Qatar in their last game, falling behind midway through the second half before Aleksandr Soldatenkov scored a late leveler with his maiden international goal. Following this game, Russia face Kenya in another friendly on Monday.

Cameroon, menwhile, had mixed results in the AFCON qualifiers but secured a spot in the finals next year. They beat Burundi 3-0 in their last game. Three players got on the scoresheet in the second half, including Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

The visitors will also be in action after this game, travelling to France for a friendly against Senegal at the Estadio Bollaert-Delelis.

Russia vs Cameroon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Russia winning one and drawing the other.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly in 2011, which ended goalless.

Russia are without a clean sheet in three games across competitions.

Cameroon have scored at in all but one of their last eight games across competitions.

Russia are 39th in the FIFA rankings, two places above Cameroon.

Russia vs Cameroon Prediction

Russia are on a three-game winless streak and have won one of their last seven games. They have won their last four home games, though.

Meanwhile, Cameroon's latest result snapped their three-game winless streak. They have, however, struggled away from home recently and could see defeat.

Prediction: Russia 2-1 Cameroon

Russia vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Russia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Cameroon's last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Russia's last five meetings.)