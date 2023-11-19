Russia vs Cuba Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2023

Russia and Cuba will trade tackles in an international friendly on Monday (November 20th).

The Russians are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Kenya in an international friendly in October. They went ahead through Alexander Sobolev's eighth-minute strike but Anthony Akumu and Masoud Juma scored in the first half to give the Harambee Stars a 2-1 lead at the break. Ivan Oblyakov scored a late equalizer in the 89th minute to ensure that the spoils were shared.

Cuba, meanwhile, suffered a debilitating 4-0 defeat away to Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League last month. Denil Maldonado, Anthony Colon, Romell Quioto and Bryan Rochez all scored for the Hondurans.

Russia vs Cuba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Russia have won just one of their last five friendlies (three draws).

Cuba have won just one of their last nine games (six losses).

Cuba's last four games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Russia's last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Seven of Russia's last nine games have produced less than three goals.

Russia vs Cuba Prediction

Russia have not been eligible for competitive action for a year owing to sanctions imposed on them by FIFA and UEFA. They have kept themselves busy since then with friendlies since then against nations that have remained politically friendly.

Cuba had a relatively successful Nations League campaign as they retained their status in League A owing to their fourth-placed finish in Group B. Los Leones del Caribe will face the Russians for the first time but are heavy underdogs. However, Kenya were able to get a draw in their last game against Russia, having led until the last minute and this result could inspire Cuba.

Russian manager Valeri Karpin has named a relatively inexperienced squad, as he continued to build a new team. His side have not been at their best in their most recent friendlies but are still heavy favorites to defeat Cuba. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Russia 3-0 Cuba

Russia vs Cuba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Russia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Russia to score in both halves