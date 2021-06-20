Russia vs Denmark Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 29 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with its last set of group matches this week as Denmark lock horns with Russia at the Parken Stadium on Monday. Both teams need a victory to secure qualification and will have to be at their best in this match.

Denmark have not enjoyed a particularly good tournament and have lost both their matches at Euro 2020 so far. The Danes gave a good account of themselves against Belgium earlier this week and will need a similar performance in this fixture.

Russia, on the other hand, can book their place in the knock-outs with a victory in this match. The Russians edged Finland to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Russia vs Denmark Head-to-Head

Russia have surprisingly played only one game against Denmark and have won the only game played between the two teams. Denmark have never defeated Russia in an official fixture and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2012 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Russia. Denmark can pack a punch on their day and will need a positive result in this match.

Russia form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Denmark form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Russia vs Denmark: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Russia have a good squad

Russia have grown in stature at the Euros and have kept five clean sheets in their last seven games in the competition. The Russians have also won nine of their last 11 games at the Euros and will be confident ahead of this match.

Denmark, on the other hand, have scored 18 goals in their last seven games and will be intent on troubling the Russian defence on Monday. The Danes have never scored a goal against Russia and will need to be at their best this week.

Artem Dzyuba is Russia's talisman going into this competition and has managed 14 goals and eight assists in his last 22 matches for his country. The striker is yet to find the back of the net at Euro 2020 and will view this game as an opportunity to get off the mark.

Denmark have not been prolific at Euro 2020 and have managed only one goal from an astonishing 43 shots in their two matches. The likes of Kasper Dolberg and Yussuf Poulsen will need to find their form against Russia this week.

