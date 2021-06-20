Russia vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The European Championship continues with a fresh set of fixtures as Russia and Denmark battle it out in Group B on Monday.

Russia head into the game following an impressive 1-0 win over Finland, while Denmark suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium. The game will be played at the Parken Stadium.

Russia suffered a hefty 3-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium in their opening game.

However, they quickly cleaned the dust off their feet and returned to winning ways last time out when they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Finland.

Atalanta midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk scored the only goal of the game late in the first half to hand Russia a vital win.

This saw Stanislav Cherchesov's men rise to second place in Group B, level on points with Finland, who take on Belgium on Monday.

Denmark, meanwhile, have endured a horrid Euro 2020 campaign so far. Kasper Hjulmand's men suffered defeat against Finland in their opening game of the Euros.

Denmark were then dealt a huge blow to their chances of progressing to the knockout stages as they lost 2-1 to Belgium last time out.

The Danes were forced to rue their wasteful first-half display as Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench in the second half to record one goal and an assist.

After failing to pick up a point from their two games, Denmark are currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

Russia vs Denmark Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides. Their first meeting came in a friendly fixture back in 2012, when Russia cruised to a 2-0 win.

Russia Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Denmark Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Russia vs Denmark Team News

Russia

Mario Fernandes is a doubt for the Russians as he was stretchered off the pitch following a brutal fall against Finland last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mario Fernandes

Denmark

Christian Eriksen sustained a severe cardiac arrest in the opening game against Finland. While the Inter Milan midfielder has reportedly stabilized and has now been discharged from hospital, he remains unavailable for Denmark.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Christian Eriksen

Russia vs Denmark Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen Jonas Wind, Martin Braithwaite

Russia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anton Shunin; Vyacheslav Karavaev, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Andrey Semenov, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Dmitri Barinov, Aleksandr Golovin; Denis Cheryshev, Aleksey Miranchuk, Roman Zobnin; Artem Dzyuba

Russia vs Denmark Prediction

Russia head into this game in high spirits following their victory over Finland. Meanwhile, Denmark have been unlucky not to get anything out of their previous two games.

However, after their impressive display against Belgium, we predict Denmark will build on the positives from that game and secure a narrow win on Monday.

Prediction: Russia 0-1 Denmark

