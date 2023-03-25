Russia vs Iraq Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2023 

Russia host Iraq at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg on Sunday (March 26) in a friendly.

The Sbornaya are coming off of a 1-1 draw with Iran earlier in the week. Anton Miranchuk's opener from the spot in the 28th minute was cancelled out by Mehdi Taremi in the second-half through another spot-kick.

With the Russian national team banned from competing in major tournaments by FIFA following the invasion of Ukraine last year, the side is left to play only friendlies for the foreseeable future.

In an effort to get Russia back to winning ways, manager Valery Karpin may opt to shake his side up a bit. Spartak Moscow forward Aleksandr Sobolev, who has scored four goals in ten games, could start, while Lokomotiv Moscow star Dmitri Barinov is also gunning for a place in the XI.

Meanwhile, Iraq will play for the first time since winning the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in January. The Lions of Mesopotamia beat Oman 3-2 in the finals in extra time to lift their fourth title in the competition and first since 1988.

Manager Jesus Casas has called-up a squad of 24 players for this friendly, including striker Aymen Hussein, who has 14 goals in 64 caps. Veteran midfielders Amjad Attwan and Hussein Ali are in the fold as well.

Russia vs Iraq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Russia and Iraq.

Russia have drawn their last three games, scoring just once (a penalty).

Iraq have won their last four games, all coming at the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.

Besides the Gulf Cup, Iraq have won just twice in their previous six games (a pair of 1-0 wins vs Syria and Kuwait in friendlies).

Iraq are unbeaten in seven games since their 4-0 drubbing against Mexico in a Novemebr 2022 friendly.

Russia are unbeaten in four games since a 1-0 loss to Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November 2021, their last competitive game.

Russia vs Iraq Prediction

Russia are missing several key players, which could give Iraq a chance to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Russia 1-1 Iraq

Russia vs Iraq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

