Russia vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Jun 05, 2025 16:24 GMT
Nigeria v Ivory Coast - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Final - Source: Getty
Russia and Nigeria lock horns in a friendly on Friday

Russia and Nigeria go head-to-head in a thrilling friendly matchup at the Luzhniki Stadium on Friday. The Super Eagles picked up two wins in their two Unity Cup outings and will look to keep the momentum high ahead of their return to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Russia maintained their blistering run of results as they stormed to a 5-0 victory over Zambia in their friendly clash at the VTB Arena back in March.

Valeriy Karpin’s men, who are currently 35th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have now won eight friendly games on the trot, a run stretching back to a 2-2 draw against Kenya in October 2023.

This has been down to the solid job done at both ends of the pitch as Russia have netted a staggering 44 goals while keeping eight clean sheets in that time.

Meanwhile, Nigeria secured the 2025 Unity Cup crown on May 31 when they edged out Jamaica on penalties after a 2-2 stalemate in normal time at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.

Before that, the Super Eagles brushed aside Ghana 2-1 in the semi-finals courtesy of a first-half strike from Cyriel Dessers and a 19th-minute own goal from Razak Simpson.

Nigeria head into Friday’s clash unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions, picking up four wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Rwanda in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers back in November.

Russia vs Nigeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the first-ever meeting between Russia and Nigeria, and both nations will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.
  • Nigeria have won just three of their most recent 13 friendly games while losing eight and picking up two draws since July 2021.
  • Russia are unbeaten in their last 11 games, picking up nine wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat against Egypt Under-23 in September 2023.
  • Nigeria are on a run of seven consecutive away games without defeat, claiming four wins and three draws since losing 2-1 against Benin in the World Cup qualifiers in June 2024.
Russia vs Nigeria Prediction

Russia and Nigeria have enjoyed a solid run of results of late and a thrilling contest is on the cards at the Luzhniki Stadium. While we expect the Super Eagles to put up a fight on Friday, we predict Russia will come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Russia 3-2 Nigeria

Russia vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Russia to win

Tip 2: First to score - Russia (The hosts have netted the opening goal in their last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in Russia’s last nine outings)

