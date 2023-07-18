Borussia Dortmund continue their pre-season against fourth-tier side RW Oberhausen at the Niederrheinstadion on Wednesday.

Der BVB got their summer off to a bang last week, beating Westfalia Rhynern 7-0 in Hamm. Marco Reus and Paul-Philipp Besong both netted braces, while Julian Rijkhoff, Hendry Blank and Prince Aning scored apiece on a goal-crazy evening for the Bundesliga giants.

Dortmund wasted a glorious opportunity to win the league title last season after drawing 2-2 with Mainz on the final day, allowing Bayern Munich to retain hegemony in the top-flight.

They had to win at home, and Mainz's poor form going into the clash meant a victory seemed almost certain, but Die Borussen choked under pressure once more.

Having also made early exits from the Champions League and DFB-Pokal, it wrapped up a disappointing season for Dortmund, who will be eyeing a comeback in the 2023-24 campaign.

The club have strenghtened their squad with Jayden Braaf, Ansgar Knauff, Ramy Bensebaini and Felix Nmecha signings. Thorgan Hazard also returned from PSV Eindhoven.

Meanwhile, Oberhausen have also been on a roll this summer. The minnows began with a 10-0 defeat of Mulheimer before another thumping 7-0 shellacking of SW Alstaden. Last Wednesday, their searing run came to a halt after Ratingen held them to a 1-1 draw.

RW Oberhausen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

RW Oberhausen and Borussia Dortmund have met once, in January 2012, when the latter pulled off a 4-0 victory.

RW Oberhausen are unbeaten in three friendly games this summer, winning two and drawing once.

Borussia Dortmund are looking to win back-to-back friendly games.

Borussia Dortmund begin their 2023-24 season in exactly a month from now, hosting FC Koln at home on 19th August.

Borussia Dortmund have a busy schedule ahead with five more friendly games aftrer this, while Oberhausen have just one before starting their new campaign.

RW Oberhausen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Oberhausen are riding a wave of confidence but Dortmund are a different kettle of fish to what they've experienced so far. Der BVB got off to a bang last week and, given their quality, should be able to pick up another comfortable win here.

Prediction: RW Oberhausen 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

RW Oberhausen vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No