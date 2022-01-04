Rwanda vs Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Rwanda host Guinea for the second time in four days in a friendly fixture at the Amahoro National Stadium on Thursday.

It will be the final warm-up game for the visiting side ahead of the AFCON campaign, with their first game of the competition scheduled to take place on Monday.

Rwanda have failed to qualify for the competition and the players are expected to return to their club commitments after this game.

Rwanda FA @FERWAFA



FULL TIME



Guinea 0-3 Rwanda



Muhadjir HAKIZIMANA 22'

Dany USENGIMANA 47'

Fred MUHOZI 72'



Rwanda vs Guinea Head-to-Head

There have been four competitive meetings between the two sides across all competitions. There is no record of friendly encounters between the two sides, with Monday's game being the first exhibition game between the two sides.

Guinea have the upper hand in the fixture with two wins while the 3-0 win at Amahoro National Stadium was the first one for the hosts. Two games have ended in draws.

Rwanda form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Guinea form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Rwanda vs Guinea Team News

Rwanda

Amavubi Stars announced a 26-man squad for the two friendly games. All of their players summoned for these games have trained regularly and there are no injury concerns to worry about for the hosts.

A similar starting XI to the one that recorded a 3-0 win is expected to be fielded here by manager Vincent Mashami.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Guinea

Guinea suffered a blow last week as Florentin Pogba was ruled out with a knee injury and Antoine Conte withdrew from the squad due to a lack of match fitness.

Guinea head coach Kaba Diawara replaced the duo with Horoya AC defender Fode Camara and Gaoussou Youssouf Siby, keeping the strength of his squad intact. Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita headlines the squad for Syli Nationale.

Injury: Florentin Pogba, Antoine Conte

Doubtful: None

Rwanda vs Guinea Predicted XI

Rwanda Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adolphe Hakizimana; Ali Serumogo, Claude Niyomugabo, Clément Niyigena, Faustin Usengimana; Jean Bosco Ruboneka, Kévin Muhire, Muhadjir Hakizimana, Lague Byiringiro; Dany Usengimana, Yves Mugunga.

Guinea Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ibrahim Koné; Ousmane Kanté, Mamadou Kané, Issiaga Sylla, Mohamed Ali Camara; Ibrahima Sory Conté, Aguibou Camara, Amadou Diawara, Ilaix Moriba; Kaba Sory, Mohamed Lamine Bayo

Rwanda vs Guinea Prediction

Rwanda dominated the proceedings against Guinea in their previous fixture. Guinea experimented with an inexperienced squad and suffered a loss. They haven't won a game in over 10 months and are expected to struggle here as well.

Prediction: Rwanda 2-1 Guinea

Edited by Peter P