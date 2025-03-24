Rwanda vs Lesotho Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2025

Rwanda host Lesotho in Kigali on Tuesday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to pick themselves up from their last defeat. Ranked 124th in the world, the Wasps were beaten 2-0 by Nigeria, as Victor Osimhen netted twice in the first half.

Ad

With seven points from five games, the East African side are in third place in the Group C standings, just one point off Benin and three behind leaders South Africa.

Rwanda are heading out of the race as things stand, but have five more games to turn their fortunes around and keep their progression hopes alive.

On the other hand, Lesotho are second from bottom in the table with only five points and one win - a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe on matchday three.

Ad

Trending

Earlier this week, their qualification was dealt a fresh blow, as South Africa inflicted a 2-0 loss upon them, with Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams netting apiece in the second half.

Rwanda vs Lesotho Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second official encounter between the sides in history.

Rwanda beat Lesotho 1-0 as the 'away team' in June last year when they clashed for the very first time.

Interestingly, Rwanda and Lesotho have netted three goals each in five qualifying matches so far, even though the former sit two places above them on the table, having accrued two points more.

The National Thunder have lost their last two official games and six of their last seven; they've also failed to score in their last two and in three of their last four.

In their last seven games, Rwanda have alternated between a loss and a win.

The Wasps have lost their last two home games: 1-0 vs Libya and 2-0 vs Nigeria.

Ad

Rwanda vs Lesotho Prediction

The Wasps will draw inspiration from their earlier clash with Lesotho, having beaten them narrowly. The National Thunder will be fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive but their stuttering defense may be their own undoing here. We expect Rwanda to emerge victorious against Lesotho with a narrow win at home.

Prediction: Rwanda 1-0 Lesotho

Rwanda vs Lesotho Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rwanda to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback