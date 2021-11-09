Rwanda vs Mali prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Rwanda invite Mali to the Stade Régional Nyamirambo in a second round FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying fixture on Thursday.

Mali are the Group E leaders with three wins in their four games so far and a win here will go a long way in allowing them to finish as group leaders. Uganda are only two points behind them and face Mali in a last-day thriller on Sunday.

Rwanda are winless in the second round qualifying fixtures so far and with just one point to their name. They are in last place in the Group E standings.

Rwanda vs Mali Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other three times in competitive fixtures, with all the games coming in World Cup qualifying campaigns. Rwanda are winless in their games against the visitors, with two games ending in wins for Mali and one game ending in a draw.

They last crossed paths at Stade Adrar, with the reverse fixture ending in a 1-0 win for Les Aigles.

Rwanda form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Mali form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Rwanda vs Mali Team News

Rwanda

The home side have announced a 31-man squad for the two World Cup qualifying games against Mali and Kenya. All players called up to the squad have trained ahead of the game and are in contention to start here.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mali

The visiting side have announced a strong squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures as they need to finish on a high to make it into the third round. A total of 26 players, mostly consisting of players from Europe's top five leagues, have been named for the games against Rwanda and Uganda.

All players reported to training in good health and are in contention to start here.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Rwanda vs Mali Predicted XI

Rwanda Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emery Mvuyekure; Eric Rutanga, Clement Niyigena, Salomon Nirisarike, Emmanuel Imanishimwe; Djihad Bizimana, Bryan Ngwabije; Kevin Muhire, Haruna Niyonzima, Muhadjiri Hakizimana; Bienvenu Mugenzi

Mali Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bosso Mounkoro; Mamadou Fofana, Moussa Sissako, Falaye Sacko, Hamari Traore; Mohamed Camara, Cheick Doucouré, Amadou Haidara; Adama Traore, Moussa Djenepo, Moussa Doumbia

Rwanda vs Mali Prediction

Mali have been great in their second-round qualifying campaign and are yet to concede a goal, having scored seven goals so far.

Amavubi have just one goal to their name and, despite home advantage, are not the favorites in this game. A win for the visiting side is the most likely outcome from the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Rwanda 0-2 Mali

Edited by Peter P