Rwanda vs Mozambique Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18, 2023 

Rwanda host Mozambique at the Kigali Pele Stadium in Kigali on Sunday (June 18) in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With three points from four games, Rwanda are third in Group L and out of contention to qualify. The Wasps have, in fact, failed to win a single game, alternating between a draw and a defeat. Aiming to make only their second appearance in the finals, it's imperative for Carlos Alos' side to win both their remaining games.

Mozambique, meanwhile, have accrued a point more than Rwanda and sit in second place in Group L. The Mambas started off by collecting four points from their opening two games, drawing 1-1 with Rwanda and winning 1-0 against Benin. Two losses in their next two games, though, punctured their momentum.

Both those defeats came against reigning African champions Senegal, who beat them 5-1 at home followed by a 1-0 win in Maputo, in March this year. Manager Chiquinho Conde has summoned 23 players for this month's AFCON qualifier against Rwanda, including veteran midfielder Domingues Pelembe.

The 39-year-old is the most capped player in the nation's history with 97 appearances, scoring 16 times.

Rwanda vs Mozambique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rwanda and Mozambique have clashed five times, with each side winning twice.

The only time Rwanda and Mozambique drew with each other was in their first game of the ongoing qualifiers, drawing 1-1.

Rwanda are winless in three games in 2023, losing once.

The hosts have won just one of their last five games.

Mozambique are yet to win a game in 2023, losing twice in three outings.

The visitors have lost their last two games in the ongoing AFCON qualifiers.

Rwanda vs Mozambique Prediction

Rwanda and Mozambique have flattered to deceive in the qualifiers. The Wasps are in desperate need of a win to keep their qualifying hopes alive, while the Mambas are in the green zone and have less pressure on them.

There's a lack of quality in both camps and given their overall form this year, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Rwanda 1-1 Mozambique

Rwanda vs Mozambique Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes