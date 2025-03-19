Rwanda vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025 

Rwanda and Nigeria will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday (March 21st). The game will be played at Stade Amahoro.

Both sides will renew acquaintances four months after facing one another in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in November 2024. The Super Eagles went ahead through Samuel Chukwueze's goal just before the hour mark. Ange Mutsinzi equalized in the 63rd minute while Innocent Nshuti scored the match-winner to help the visitors claim all three points, albeit they were unable to qualify for the AFCON.

The Wasps will shift their focus to the World Cup qualifiers where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 away win over Lesotho in June 2024. Nigeria suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Benin Republic.

The loss left the West Africans in fifth spot in Group C with just three points to show for their efforts in four games. Rwanda lead the way at the summit with seven points to their name.

Rwanda vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on seven occasions in the past. Nigeria were victorious twice, Rwanda have one win to their name while four games were drawn.

Six of the seven historical head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Rwanda's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Nigeria's four games in the World Cup qualifiers have witnessed goals at both ends.

Rwanda's four games in the World Cup qualifiers have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Nigeria form guide: W-D-L-D-W Rwanda form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Rwanda form guide: Nigeria remained in 44th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Rwanda climbed to 124th position.

Rwanda vs Nigeria Prediction

Rwanda are in a three-way tie at the summit of this group and could steer clear with a victory here. The East Africans claimed a shock win in the most recent meeting between these two nations and they will use that as motivation as they aim to qualify for their first World Cup appearance.

Nigeria, for their part, are one of the heavyweights of African football. However, the three-time African champions have made a nightmarish start to their quest for qualification to the Mexico/USA/Canada showpiece.

The Super Eagles did not qualify for the Qatar tournament and consecutive absences from the Mundial would be a major disaster. They recently appointed Eric Chelle as their new manager and the 47-year-old will begin his spell at the helm here.

Nigeria have arguably the most talented squad in African football despite not always fulfilling their potential. A failure to win here would leave their quaification hopes hanging by a thread but the visitors should have enough quality to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Rwanda 1-2 Nigeria

Rwanda vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nigeria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

