Rwanda vs South Africa Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Rwanda will host South Africa at Stade Huye in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (November 21st 2023). The home side kickstarted their qualifiers with a goalless draw at home to Zimbabwe at the same venue last week.

South Africa, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Benin in Durban. Percy Tau and Khuliso Mudau scored first-half goals for the Bafana Bafana, while Steve Mounie halved the deficit for the visitors in the 70th minute.

The victory took them to the summit of Group C with maximum points from two games. Rwanda are fifth with one point to their name.

Rwanda vs South Africa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Rwanda are currently on a six-game winless run across competitions.

South Africa have lost just one of their last 17 games across competitions, winning 11 games in this run.

Rwanda's last eight games (excluding the awarded defeat to Benin) have produced less than three goals.

South Africa's victory over Benin Republic ended a run of five successive games to produce less than three goals.

South Africa are currently ranked 64th in the world according to the latest FIFA World Rankings. Rwanda dropped one spot to 140th place.

South Africa are seeking to make their appearance at the World Cup for the fourth time in their history. Rwanda have never qualified for the Mundial.

Rwanda vs South Africa Prediction

Rwanda were given little chance of progressing, but results after the first two matchdays have changed the dynamic of the group. Victory for the Wasps would take them to the summit of the standings, but they have to contend with an ever-improving South Africa.

Bafana Bafana have a chance to go four points clear of rivals Nigeria in the table ahead of the crunch game between both nations when the qualifiers resume in June next year. Hugo Broos will be eager not to let this chance slip in what will be the first meeting between these two sides.

We are backing the visitors to do enough to claim a narrow victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rwanda 0-1 South Africa

Rwanda vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - South Africa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - South Africa to win either half