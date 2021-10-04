Rwanda vs Uganda prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

East African rivals Rwanda and Uganda meet at the Kigali Stadium on Wednesday for a clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sides are drawn together in Group E of the CAF second round and occupy the bottom two places.

Uganda have been goalless in both their games so far, drawing 0-0 against Kenya and Mali respectively.

They have collected two points from those games to sit in third place, while Rwanda are in fourth with just a point.

The Wasps started their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Mali but recovered to gain a point against Kenya in the second game, drawing 1-1.

They're the lowest ranked side in the group and another loss this week would virtually end their hopes of making it into the final round.

The sides are scheduled to play again on Saturday for the return leg.

Rwanda vs Uganda Head-To-Head

Uganda have beaten Rwanda 14 times in their previous 33 clashes, losing only 10.

A total of nine encounters between these sides have ended in draws, including three in their last four.

Rwanda FA @FERWAFA Umutoza mukuru w'Ikipe y'Igihugu @AmavubiStars yahamagaye abakinnyi 36 agomba kwifashisha mu mikino 2 u Rwanda rugomba gukina na Uganda. Umukino ubanza uzabera i Kigali ku wa 7 Ukwakira mu gihe uwo kwishyura uzaba ku wa 10 Ukwakira 2021. 📝 bit.ly/3m7iSgN Umutoza mukuru w'Ikipe y'Igihugu @AmavubiStars yahamagaye abakinnyi 36 agomba kwifashisha mu mikino 2 u Rwanda rugomba gukina na Uganda. Umukino ubanza uzabera i Kigali ku wa 7 Ukwakira mu gihe uwo kwishyura uzaba ku wa 10 Ukwakira 2021. 📝bit.ly/3m7iSgN https://t.co/AD3Ya2pAaz

Rwanda Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

Uganda Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Rwanda vs Uganda Team News

Rwanda

Head coach Vincent Mashami has summoned 36 players for this month's double-header against Uganda.

It includes 12 foreign-based players, including Salomon Nirisarike and forward Maddie Kagere.

Jacques Tuyisenge is expected to lead the line once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Uganda

The Cranes have called-up a massive squad but it doesn't feature prolific scorer Emmanuel Okwi, who's scored 26 times in 86 caps.

Experienced defender Murushid Juuko has been suspended from the clash for his red card in the draw with Mali last month.

Injured: None

Suspended: Murushid Juuko

Unavailable: Emmanuel Okwi

Rwanda vs Uganda Predicted XI

Rwanda (4-2-3-1): Emery Mvuyekure; Fitina Omborenga, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Salomon Nirisarike, Emmanuel Imanishimwe; Djihad Bizimana, Yannick Mukunzi; Kevin Muhire, Haruna Niyonzima, Muhadjiri Hakizimana; Jacques Tuyisenge.

Uganda (4-4-2): Ismail Watenga; Denis Iguma, Enock Walusimbi, Awanyi Timothy, Isaac Muleme; Milton Karisa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Khalid Aucho, Orit Ibrahim; Stephen Mukwala, Bayo Fahad.

Rwanda vs Uganda Prediction

Rwanda, winless in their opening two qualifying games, are in desperate need of a victory.

Going up against defensively-solid Uganda is not going to be easy, but the sheer pressure to perform might get the best out of them. We expect Rwanda to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Rwanda 2-1 Uganda

Edited by Peter P