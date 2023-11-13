Rwanda vs Zimbabwe Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th November 2023 

Rwanda host Zimbabwe at the Stade Huye in Butare on Wednesday in their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sides have been drawn in Group C, along with Nigeria, South Africa, Benin and Lesotho.

Ranked 140th in the world, Rwanda are coming off the back of a poor qualifying campaign for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In six games, the Wasps failed to win a single one, drawing and losing thrice each to finish at the bottom of their group, as their wait for a second appearance in the competition continued.

Torsten Spittler's side have another tough group to negotiate here.

Zimbabwe, though, were disqualified from the 2023 AFCON due to the continued suspension of the Zimbabwe Football Association by FIFA.

As a result, the side has barely played any game recently. In fact, since January 2022, the Warriors have played only twice, a pair of friendlies against Namibia and Botswana in September this year.

Both games ended in a draw, with Zimbabwe playing out a 2-2 stalemate with Namibia before prevailing 5-4 on penalties, followed by a 1-1 draw with Botswana.

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only four previous clashes between the sides, with Rwanda and Zimbabwe winning twice over each other.

Rwanda and Zimbabwe meet for the first time since November 2011, when the former won 2-0 in the CECAFA Cup.

Zimbabwe are unbeaten in their last three games.

Rwanda are winless in the 2023 calendar year, drawing twice and losing thrice.

Neither Rwanda nor Zimbabwe have ever qualified for the World Cup before.

Rwanda are ranked 140th in the world, whereas Zimbabwe are in 125th position.

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe Prediction

Rwanda and Zimbabwe are not the most exciting sides out there, with a lack of high-level quality in their ranks. The Wasps obviously feel more confident of their chances after having played more games, but their form hasn't necessarily been the best.

The Warriors can fight back here, and we expect them to force a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rwanda 1-1 Zimbabwe

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes