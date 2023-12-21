RWD Molenbeek vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2023

The Belgian Jupiler League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as RWD Molenbeek and Club Brugge go head-to-head at the Edmond Machtens Stadium on Friday.

Ronny Deila’s men cruised to an emphatic 7-1 victory in August’s reverse fixture and will be looking to complete the double over the home side.

RWD Molenbeek returned to winning ways in the Jupiler League when they picked up a 3-0 victory over Sint-Truidense last Saturday.

Prior to that, Cláudio Cacapa’s side lost two of their previous three league matches, with a goalless draw against Sporting Charleroi on December 2 sandwiched between the two defeats.

With 21 points from 18 matches, Molenbeek are currently 11th in the league standings but could move into eighth place with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge continued their push for a championship round spot last time out when they picked up a 2-0 victory over 10-man KAA Gent.

Deila’s men have now gone nine consecutive games without defeat, a run which saw them finish first in Group D of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

With 30 points from 18 matches, Club Brugge are currently seventh in the Jupiler League standings but could rise as high as third place with a win on Friday.

RWD Molenbeek vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between Molenbeek and Club Brugge, with their first encounter coming back in August’s reverse fixture, when Deila’s men picked up a 7-1 victory.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Saint-Gilloise on November 5.

Molenbeek are currently on a run of six straight matches without defeat, picking up two wins and four draws since a 3-2 defeat against Saint-Gilloise back in September.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last three games on the road — claiming two wins and one draw — and have lost just one of their last six away matches since late October.

RWD Molenbeek vs Club Brugge Prediction

Club Brugge picked up their biggest league win so far this season against Molenbeek back in August and will head into the weekend looking to replicate that outstanding performance.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we are backing the visitors to come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: RWD Molenbeek 1-3 Club Brugge

RWD Molenbeek vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2: First to score - Club Brugge (Deila’s side have opened the scoring in five of their last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Club Brugge’s last six games)