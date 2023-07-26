RWD Molenbeek vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023 

Genk begin their 2023-24 Belgian Pro League campaign with a visit to the Edmond Machtens Stadium on Saturday (July 29) to face RWD Molenbeek.

The Smurfs finished runners-up in the league last season, finishing a point behind Antwerp in the playoffs, having come first in the regular season. That denied them a fifth top-flight title and first since the 2018-19 season.

Wouter Vrancken's side are coming off a good pre-season campaign, winning two of their four games and losing just once. However, their season proper didn't get off on a winning note, as Genk drew 1-1 to Servette in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Tolu Arokodare put the Belgian side in front after 21 minutes, but Steve Rouiller pegged them back in the 77th, leaving everything to play for in the return.

Meanwhile, Molenbeek also played four pre-season games this month, winning and losing twice apiece. The Brussels-based side began with a 2-1 loss to Kortrijk but bounced back with a 4-0 win over Standard.

Hertha Berlin then threw a spanner in their works by inflicting a 2-1 loss, but Molenbeek recovered to beat Lyon 1-0 in their next outing. Now, the club look forward to their first season in the Pro League.

RWD Molenbeek vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Genk's first competitive game of the 2023-24 season ended in a 1-1 draw with Servette in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Molenbeek played four pre-season games, winning twice.

Genk are looking to win the opening game of the Belgian league for the first time since 2020, having drawn Standard Leige 1-1 in 2021 and lost 3-2 to Club Brugge in 2022.

RWD Molenbeek vs Genk Prediction

Molenbeek begin a new chapter in their history with their first top-flight match in their relatively short history, but Genk will look to give them a baptism of fire. The Belgian giants have superior quality and should prevail without much hassle.

Prediction: Molenbeek 0-2 Genk

RWD Molenbeek vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No