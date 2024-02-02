RWDM vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

RWDM and Standard Liege will trade tackles in a Jupiler League matchday 24 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Royal Union on Wednesday. Gustaf Nilsson, Cameron Puertas and Mohamed Amoura all found the back of the net to guide the league leaders to victory.

Standard Liege, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Royal Antwerp. Mahamadou Doumbia's 63rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left Les Rouches in 12th spot, having garnered 24 points from 23 games. RWDM are second-from-bottom with 21 points to show for their efforts in 23 games.

RWDM vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in September 2023.

RWDM are currently on a six-game losing streak in all competitions.

Five of Standard Liege's last six games games have produced less than three goals.

Standard Liege are winless in their last nine games in all competitions (five losses).

RWDM have conceded at least two goals in six of their last eight games across competitions.

Four of Standard Liege's last five league games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

RWDM vs Standard Liege Prediction

Two of the most out-of-form sides in the league will square off on Saturday, with both sides looking to end a poor run of results with victory here. RWDM are in a more perilious situation and are in danger of being relegated unless they start racking up points.

Standard Liege have been plagued by inconsistency over the last few years and it has been more of the same this term for Ivan Leko's side. The Reds have been without a win since November and Leko's appointment has not improved matters, with the 45-year-old winless in his first three games in charge.

Confidence will be low among both sets of players and this could be reflected in the quality of play, with goalscoring chances coming at a premium. Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: RWDM 1-1 Standard Liege

RWDM vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half