Premier League 2018-19: Why Ryan Fraser could be the perfect winger for Arsenal

Bryan Rodrigues FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 204 // 04 Apr 2019, 14:58 IST

Ryan Fraser has been in excellent form for Bournemouth this season

Unai Emery's appointment as Arsenal's head coach was always going to be a long-term project, and so far the Spaniard seems to be a success. With Arsenal still in contention to finish as high as third in the Premier League and with the possibility of winning the Europa League as well, they could still end up having a decent season given that they are widely considered to have the weakest squad among the top 6 clubs.

The club made a few excellent signings over the summer, and players like Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Sokratis and Bernd Leno have all been instrumental in their wins this season. However, Emery was always going to require at least 2-3 transfer windows before he could finally form the Arsenal team that he wants.

Rumors doing the rounds suggest that Emery is targeting at least three new signings over the summer, and that one of them is set to be a winger. With Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan the only wingers in the Arsenal team at the moment, the Gunners are in desperate need of a new winger this summer.

In that context, Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser could be the perfect addition to the Arsenal team.

A number of sources have been linking Fraser with a move to Arsenal over the summer. And even though he might not be a high profile signing, Arsenal need to make the most of this opportunity and sign the Bournemouth man.

Fraser's contract with the Cherries runs till 2020. With no signs of renewal, Arsenal need to pounce quickly as clubs like Everton and Tottenham would also be interested in the Scot's signature.

Unai Emery needs to be smart with his signings this summer.

Emery has a very small transfer budget for this summer and he will probably have to sell a few players before he can buy. But more importantly, Arsenal need to be smart with their transfers, especially considering that they cannot compete with the other clubs financially.

Fraser is currently valued at just over £20 million and he fits Arsenal's budget perfectly. Ever since Bournemouth got promoted to the Premier League, Fraser's role in the team has gradually increased and improved with each passing year.

In his first season in English top-flight, he managed 3 goals and 8 assists in 28 appearances. In his second season he managed 5 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances. And in the current season, he has managed 6 goals and 10 assists so far; he is third on the assists charts, behind only Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen.

As mentioned above, Arsenal need to be smart with their summer signings this summer. And signing Fraser, who has already proven himself in the Premier League and needs no time to adjust, would be more practical than signing a foreign import, who could end up struggling in the Premier League.

Fraser can play on the right or left side of the wing and if needed can also play behind the striker. But more importantly, his signing will help players like Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang play in their preferred positions.

At 25, the Scot is at an age where he is hitting his peak. This is the perfect time for him to join the new-look Arsenal team, as he looks to take the next step in his career.

Check out some of Ryan Fraser's best skills, goals and assists for Bournemouth in the video below:

