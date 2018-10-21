Ryan Sessegnon becomes the first player born in this century to score a Premier League goal

Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham scored his first Premier League goal against Cardiff City in the Premier League match held yesterday. Born in May 2000, he became the first player born in this century to score a goal in the Premier League.

Ryan Sessegnon has been highly regarded in England football

He has been a part of 8 Premier League matches this season and is highly regarded in English football. Starting his career at Fulham, the England teenager has helped his team perform well in the Championship in the last two years.

Last year, the left-winger helped his team qualify for the Premier League, which has been the highest point of his career so far. The young footballer has represented his country in all the junior levels before.

With many teenagers making a great name for themselves in other European leagues, Ryan Sessegnon is the latest entrant to this club. His agility and creativity on the left flank have earned praise from many pundits so far. With age on his side, the teenager can dream of a big move in the upcoming transfer windows.

At the start of the season, he was linked with Manchester United, but he decided to stay at his boyhood club. The Old Trafford club was looking for a young home-grown player to infuse some fresh air into the struggling club, and Sessegnon was earmarked as their target.

By opening his goal tally, Sessegnon would make headlines, which would bring other clubs into the fray. With Fulham languishing near the bottom at the table with only 5 points so far, the teenager will look to leave the club if they get back to the Championship.

With the England national team providing more opportunities to youngsters in recent times, the Gareth Southgate managed-team could hand the teenager his chance on the international level very soon.