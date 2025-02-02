Saad vs Al Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2025

Al Saad and Al Ahli will battle for three points in an AFC Champions League Elite clash on Monday (February 3rd). The game will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback away win over Al Arabi in the Qatari Stars League last week. They went behind to Ahmed Alaaedin's 18th-minute strike but were handed a lifeline when Abdou Diallo missed a 43rd-minute penalty for the hosts. Rafa Mujica scored a second-half brace, with his goals coming either side of Akram Afif's 76th-minute penalty to complete the comeback.

Trending

Al Ahli, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 away win over Al Orubah in the Saudi Pro League. Ziyad Al Johani broke the deadlock in the ninth minute while Ivan Toney doubled their lead from the spot in injury time.

The Royals will shift their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them play out a 2-2 draw at home to Esteghlal. Al Saad claimed a shock 2-1 away win over Al Nassr.

The win saw them climb to fourth spot in the table, having garnered 12 points from six games. Al Ahli are joint-top on 16 points.

Saad vs Al Ahli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Saad have three wins from six head-to-head games. Al Ahli were victorious once while two games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in May 2019 when Saad claimed a 2-1 home win.

Five of the six head-to-head games saw both sides find the back of the net and also produced three goals or more.

Five of Saad's last six games across competitions have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Al Ahli have won 10 of their last 12 competitive games (one loss).

Saad vs Al Ahli Prediction

Al Saad have booked their spot in the knockout rounds but still have a shot at finishing in the top two. Five of their last seven games have been level at the break so this game could be decided in the second half.

Al Ahli made a rampaging start to the AFC Champions League this season, winning their opening five games. They have a losing record in this fixture but are pre-game favorites.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Saad 1-3 Al Ahli

Saad vs Al Ahli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback