Saarbrucken vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

A place in the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal will be on the line on Wednesday when Saarbrucken and Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns at the Ludwigsparkstadion.

The Bundesliga outfit have failed to taste victory on their travels since September and will head into the midweek tie desperate to end this dry spell.

Saarbrucken were denied their first win of the year last Friday when they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund II U23 in the 3.Liga.

Rudiger Ziehl’s men have now failed to win their four matches across all competitions in 2024 — losing twice and claiming two draws — a run which has seen them drop to 12th place in the 3.Liga table.

Saarbrucken now turn their sights to the DFB Pokal, where they are the giant-slayers, having brushed aside Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt en route to the quarter-finals.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, failed to find their feet in the Bundesliga as they fell to a 3-1 loss against title-chasing Bayern Munich last Saturday.

Gerardo Seoane’s side have now gone three consecutive games without a win, picking up one point from a possible nine in the league, where they are currently 13th in the table, six points above the danger zone.

Monchengladbach will now look to find their feet in the DFB Pokal, where they have enjoyed a fine run to the quarter-finals, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once in their three matches so far.

Saarbrucken vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Monchengladbach boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Saarbrucken have picked up just wins in that time, which came in November 1992, when they edged out Seoane’s men 5-2 in the Bundesliga, while the spoils have been shared once.

Monchengladbach have failed to win their last seven away matches, losing five and claiming two draws since September’s 3-1 victory at Bochum.

Saarbrucken are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive home games, picking up three wins and three draws since mid-November.

Saarbrucken vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Saarbrucken and Borussia Monchengladbach have struggled for results of late and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting victory on Wednesday. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are tipping the Bundesliga outfit to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Saarbrucken 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

Saarbrucken vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Monchengladbach’s last eight matches)