Saarbrucken vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2024

Having eliminated Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in the opening two rounds of the DFB Pokal, Saarbrucken will look to continue their fairytale cup run when they play host to Borussia Monchengladbach at the Ludwigsparkstadion on Tuesday.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since July 2023, when Gerardo Seoane’s men picked up a hard-fought 2-1 victory in a pre-season warm-up fixture.

Saarbrucken made it six consecutive games unbeaten in the German third division as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday. This fine run of results has them rise to ninth place in the 3. Liga standings, 10 points adrift of third-placed Dynamo Dressen in the promotion playoff spot.

Manager Rudiger Ziehl will hope his side can build on Saturday’s victory as they look to cause yet another upset in the DFB Pokal and reach the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, were left spitting feathers at the weekend as they were held to a 3-3 draw by FC Koln at Borussia Park. Seoane’s men have now failed to win seven of their last eight matches in the Bundesliga, where they are currently 12th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Borussia Monchengladbach turn their attention to the DFB Pokal, where they kicked off their quest for a fourth title with a 3-1 victory over Heidenheim on October 31, before claiming a 1-0 extra-time win over Wolfsburg in the second round in December.

Saarbrucken vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Monchengladbach hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won three of the last five meetings between the sides.

Saarbrucken have picked up one win in that time, which came in November 1992, when they beat Gladbach 5-2 in the Bundesliga, while the spoils have been shared once.

Monchengladbach have failed to win their last nine away matches, losing six and picking up three draws since the start of October.

Saarbrucken are unbeaten in eight of their last nine competitive home matches, claiming four wins and four draws since November.

Saarbrucken vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

While Saarbrucken will look to continue their stunning cup run, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a free-scoring Borussia Monchengladbach side. We predict Seoane’s men will take the positives from their six-goal thriller against Koln at tje weekend and come away with the desired result at the Ludwigsparkstadion.

Prediction: Saarbrucken 1-4 Borussia Monchengladbach

Saarbrucken vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of Monchengladbach’s last six outings)