Saarbrucken vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Saarbrucken will invite Eintracht Frankfurt to the Ludwigsparkstadion in the round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

The hosts, currently playing in the third tier of German football, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent DFB-Pokal history, recording a 2-1 comeback win over Bayern Munich. Patrick Sontheimer equalized in the added time of the first half after Thomas Muller had given Bayern the lead. Marcel Gaus scored the match-winner in the sixth minute of added time.

The visitors registered a 2-0 win over Viktoria Koln in their previous outing thanks to goals from Ellyes Skhiri and Ansgar Knauff. They have suffered three consecutive 2-1 defeats across all competitions and will look to return to winning ways here.

Saarbrucken vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 21 times in all competitions and last met in the 2. Bundesliga in the 2004-05 season. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 10 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their western rivals just thrice while eight meetings have ended in draws.

They have met thrice in the DFB-Pokal, with the visitors registering two wins. Interestingly, both wins were recorded in extra time.

Saarbrucken are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions while keeping clean sheets. They have failed to score in their last two games as well.

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in their last four games across all competitions, suffering three defeats on the trot.

Frankfurt have lost just one of their last six away games across all competitions, recording four wins.

Saarbrucken have lost just one of their last nine home games across all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Saarbrucken vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Die Molschder defeated Bayer Munich in the last round and will be looking to build on that win in this match. They have just one win in their last nine meetings against the visitors, failing to score four times in that period.

They have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their last five games and will look to count on their defensive prowess in this match. Interestingly, they have won six of their last seven games in the DFB-Pokal and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Die Adler have seen a drop in form recently, suffering three defeats on the trot. They finished as the runners-up last season and will look to go all the way this time around.

Ellyes Skhiri's absence through injury has been a blow for Dino Toppmöller's men. Sebastian Rode, Timothy Chandler, and Mehdi Loune remain sidelined on account of injuries.

Nonetheless, the visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against the hosts, and, considering their advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Saarbrucken 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Saarbrucken vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Omar Marmoush to score or assist any time - Yes