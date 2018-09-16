Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sachin Tendulkar leaves ISL club Kerala Blasters

Ayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.14K   //    16 Sep 2018, 11:04 IST

Indian and international cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has announced his exit from the Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters before the fifth season kicks off on 29th September.

<p>

India’s cricketing Master Blaster has been associated with the Kochi-based club ever since its inception in 2014 when the ISL season one kicked off.

In a statement, Sachin has expressed his affection for the men in yellow, and has vowed to support them regardless of the decision he has made.

<p>

Sachin said, "Over the last four years, Kerala Blasters Football Club has been an integral part of my life. I have undergone all the emotions that millions of Kerala Blasters fans have undergone during this period.

"My association with Kerala Blasters was driven with the intent to reignite the passion for the game and give the many fans and the abundant talent in Kerala, a national platform to express themselves. It has been a thrilling experience to chase this pursuit and something which I will always cherish," he said. 

Kerala Blasters' fans at the JLN Stadium in Kochi.
Kerala Blasters' fans at the JLN Stadium in Kochi.

"In its fifth year, it is important that the club puts the building blocks for the next five years and beyond. It is also a time for me to reflect on the role that I should play. After reflecting and much discussion with my team, I have decided to exit my association with Kerala Blasters as a co-promoter.

"I strongly believe that Kerala Blasters is in very good shape and on its path to attain many more successes with the backing of its fans offering unconditional support.

"I am very proud of Kerala Blasters and a piece of my heart will always beat for the club!”

<p>

Kerala Blasters have recorded the highest average attendance in all the four editions of the Indian Super League. The Kochi side, which has featured in two finals in four years, will face arch rivals ATK in the opening match of the fifth edition on 29 September in Kolkata.

Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 ATK Kerala Blasters FC CK Vineeth Sandesh Jhingan ISL News ISL Analysis ISL Roundup
Ayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Indian Super League: Top 10 goals from ISL-4
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: 6 overseas players that can change the...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Ex-Kerala Blasters, ATK star Arata Izumi...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18: ATK sign India U-17 World Cupper Boris Singh...
RELATED STORY
5 things for the 5th season of ISL that makes it more...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: 3 key Indian players for Kerala Blasters
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters confirm signing of star...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18: Top 6 players for Kerala Blasters this season
RELATED STORY
ISL: 3 signings that can make Kerala Blasters unstoppable 
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters confirm signing of forward...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 1
29 Sep ATK KER 04:00 PM ATK vs Kerala Blasters
30 Sep BEN CHE 04:00 PM Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin
01 Oct NOR GOA 04:00 PM NorthEast United vs Goa
02 Oct MUM JAM 04:00 PM Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur
03 Oct DEL PUN 04:00 PM Delhi Dynamos vs Pune City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us