Sachin Tendulkar leaves ISL club Kerala Blasters

Ayush Verma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 Sep 2018, 11:04 IST

Indian and international cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has announced his exit from the Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters before the fifth season kicks off on 29th September.

India’s cricketing Master Blaster has been associated with the Kochi-based club ever since its inception in 2014 when the ISL season one kicked off.

In a statement, Sachin has expressed his affection for the men in yellow, and has vowed to support them regardless of the decision he has made.

Sachin said, "Over the last four years, Kerala Blasters Football Club has been an integral part of my life. I have undergone all the emotions that millions of Kerala Blasters fans have undergone during this period.

"My association with Kerala Blasters was driven with the intent to reignite the passion for the game and give the many fans and the abundant talent in Kerala, a national platform to express themselves. It has been a thrilling experience to chase this pursuit and something which I will always cherish," he said.

Kerala Blasters' fans at the JLN Stadium in Kochi.

"In its fifth year, it is important that the club puts the building blocks for the next five years and beyond. It is also a time for me to reflect on the role that I should play. After reflecting and much discussion with my team, I have decided to exit my association with Kerala Blasters as a co-promoter.

"I strongly believe that Kerala Blasters is in very good shape and on its path to attain many more successes with the backing of its fans offering unconditional support.

"I am very proud of Kerala Blasters and a piece of my heart will always beat for the club!”

Kerala Blasters have recorded the highest average attendance in all the four editions of the Indian Super League. The Kochi side, which has featured in two finals in four years, will face arch rivals ATK in the opening match of the fifth edition on 29 September in Kolkata.