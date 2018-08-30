Liverpool star confirms he rejected a move to Manchester United

Sadio Mane has revealed that he rejected a move to Manchester United before he joined Liverpool. The Senegal winger was talking to SuperSport when he spoke about the offer from the Old Trafford side.

“Some other clubs wanted me like Manchester...the wrong team wanted me,” said Mane before the anchor interrupted and questioned if it was Manchester United. “Of course, United!I spoke with Van Gaal, and they even made an offer. But for me it was not the right club, not the right moment,” added Mane.

“But in a few days, the right coach, the right club, the right moment” and he ended up joining Liverpool.

Sadio also went on to reveal that Jurgen Klopp was keen on signing him during his days at Borussia Dortmund too. Red Bull Salzburg wanted £25 million for him and the Senegal star felt he was not ready to have such a price tag on his head at that time.

This isn't the first time Mane has spoken about United's interest in signing him. In 2016, he was quoted by Liverpool Echo saying, “There was interest from a lot of clubs, not just Manchester United, but as soon as I knew Liverpool were interested I just felt it was the right club with the right coach. It was right for me to come here.”

Just after joining Liverpool, Mane said:

“Liverpool are a massive club with a big history that has won many trophies over the years and as soon as I was told of the possibility to come here and I knew the manager wanted me I said yes. It was the right move. I recognise the size of the club and to progress to another level as a player this was the club and the moment for me. It was a step I needed to make.”

Rejecting United for Liverpool has done a lot of good for Mane personally. He has developed as a big game player and is one of the best players right now.

The one regret he might have is the lack of trophies. Had he joined United, he would have won three trophies by now: FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League.