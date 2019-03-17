×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sadio Mane creates Premier League history in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Fulham

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
424   //    17 Mar 2019, 23:38 IST

Sadio Mane is now the joint top-scorer for Liverpool alongside Mo Salah with 17 goals.
Sadio Mane is now the joint top-scorer for Liverpool alongside Mo Salah with 17 goals.

What's the story?

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scored his side's opener in a sublime fashion in their Premier League fixture against Fulham, making it his 11th goals in the last 11 games for the club, as Jurgen Klopp's men won the match 2-1.

With his strike, which resulted from a quick one-two with striker Roberto Firmino, he became the top-scoring Senegalese player in the history of the competition in a single season with 17 goals to his name this campaign.

In case you didn't know...

Mane has now scored 40 goals in the league for the Reds, becoming only the second African player to do so for the club, following the lead of his strike partner Mo Salah, who achieved the feat earlier this season.


Mane currently holds the record for the fastest hat-trick in the Premier League history, scoring three goals in two minutes and 56 seconds against Aston Villa in 2015.

He broke the record of former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler who held the honour previously, having put three goals past Arsenal's defence in 1994.

The heart of the matter

Sadio Mane has hit a purple patch since the new year for Liverpool and has assumed the goal-scoring duties for the Reds, given the rare dry patch Mo Salah has been going through recently.

Mane is now on level with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, in terms of goals scored in the PL in the calendar year, with both of the finishers finding the back of the net nine times apiece so far.


Advertisement

When Mane finished from inside the box, after an exquisite one-two play with Firmino, he created Premier League history by becoming the Senegalese player with most goals in a single campaign, with his current tally of 17 goals bettering the previous record of 16 goals achieved by Demba Ba in the 2011-12 season.

With 7 games still remaining in the English top flight, if Mane keeps up his red-hot form, he can genuinely challenge Aguero for the Golden Boot award, that was won by his teammate Salah, who scored a record-breaking 32 goals last season.

What's next?

Liverpool have gone atop the league standings above Manchester City, thanks to a late penalty by James Milner. But Pep Guardiola's men have a game in hand and can regain their spot when they visit Fulham two weeks from now.



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
5 talking points ahead of Fulham vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Liverpool will not win the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Players most likely to yield points in a barren Gameweek 31
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Burnley: A statistical look ahead of the lunchtime kickoff | Premier League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 key battles which could decide Liverpool's clash against Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool drew against Leicester City | Premier League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Fulham v Liverpool: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Fulham, Liverpool Injury news, suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 31 Tips: 3 players to pick - Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips 
RELATED STORY
Transfer Window: 10 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier League History
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 31 Tips: FPL Golden Tip - Fantasy Premier League Tips
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us