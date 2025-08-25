Sagamihara vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025 

Sagamihara and Vissel Kobe will trade tackles in a JFA Emperor's Cup quarterfinal tie on Wednesday (August 27th). The game will be played at Sagamihara Gion Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Giravanz Kitakyushu in the J3 League over the weekend. Riku Nakayama broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Vissel Kobe, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Cerezo Osaka. They went into the break behind to Shinji Kagawa's 35th-minute strike while Erik stepped off the bench to equalize three minutes into the second half.

Ushi will turn their focus to their Emperor's Cup title defense. They booked their spot in this round with a 2-1 extra-time home win over Toyo University in the last round. Sagamihara eliminated Blaublitz with a 2-1 home win after extra time.

Sagamihara vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Vissel Kobe's last five games across competitions have produced fewer than three goals.

Six of Sagamihara's last eight competitive games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Kobe have won just one of their last five games across competitions (three losses).

Four of Sagamihara's last six games have been level at the break.

Four of Sagahimara's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Sagamihara vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Sagamihara are competing in the quarterfinal of the Emperor's Cup for the first time in their history as they aim to continue their record-breaking journey by going one step further. The furthest they had gone prior to this season was the third round, which already counts as success regardless of the result here.

Vissel Kobe are the defending champions in the league and cup, having claimed a maiden domestic double last season. They are still on course to retain in both competitions and are the favorites to advance here against third-division opposition. However, they have not been at their best in recent weeks.

We are backing the visitors to claim a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Sagamihara 0-2 Vissel Kobe

Sagamihara vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

