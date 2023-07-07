Sagan Tosu vs Cerezo Osaka Juarez FC vs Tigres UANL Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8, 2023

The Japanese J1 League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sagan Tosu and Cerezo Osaka square off at the Ekimae Real Estate Stadium on Saturday (July 8).

The hosts will look to get one over Sakura's men, going winless in six meetings since December 2020.

Sagan were sent crashing down to earth on Saturday, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Urawa Red Diamonds. That followed an emphatic 6-0 win over Shonan Bellmare on June 24, which snapped their two-game unbeaten run.

With 26 points from 19 games, Kenta Kawai’s side are ninth in the J1 League but will move level with sixth-placed Kashima Antlers with a win this weekend.

Cerezo, meanwhile, failed to arrest their slump in form, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Avispa Fukuoka last time out. Akio Kogiku’s men have now lost two of their last three games, with a 4-1 win over Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo on June 24 being the exception. Cerezo are fifth in the league, having picked up 32 points from 19 games.

Sagan Tosu vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 27 meetings, Cerezo boasts a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Sagan have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Cerezo are unbeaten in six games against Kawai’s side, winning four since a 2-1 loss in December 2020.

Sagan are winless in five of their last six home games, losing twice since mid-April.

Kogiku’s men have won all but one of their last six J1 League away games, with a 3-1 loss against Nagoya Grampus on June 3 being the exception.

Sagan Tosu vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

Considering past results between the two sides, expect a thrilling contest at the Ekimae Real Estate Stadium. The Sakura head into the weekend as the more in-form side and should register a slender win.

Prediction: Sagan 1-2 Cerezo

Sagan Tosu vs Cerezo Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cerezo

Tip 2: First to score - Cerezo (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last ten clashes.)

